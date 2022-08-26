TV & MoviesTV & Movies

Milly Alcock reveals how she reacted to getting House of the Dragon role

Philip Trahan
House of the Dragon
house of dragon milly alcock rhaenyra targareanHBO

House of the Dragon Milly Alcock reveals the funny story behind when she found out she was cast in the Game of Thrones prequel show.

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is finally here and based on early reactions fans are incredibly excited.

It’s not just fans that are excited either — the cast of the show is apparently also very excited to officially be part of the Game of Thrones universe.

In fact, actress Milly Alcock revealed in a funny anecdote exactly how she reacted after finding out she was cast in the prequel series.

Milly Alcock revealed hilarious reaction to House of the Dragon casting

A scene from House of the Dragon Episode 1HBO
Milly Alcock plays a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon.

The anecdote comes from a promotional video on the official HBO Max YouTube channel, where Alcock and co-star Matt Smith play a game of “Get to Know Me.”

Smith asked Alcock when she found out she was cast in the show and how she reacted when she found out the news.

Alcock revealed she found out she was cast as Rhaenyra Targaryen while she was making dinner at a friend’s house.

“Obviously I couldn’t tell anyone that I was auditioning for [the show.] I took a phone call and sat outside and my agent was like, ‘Are you sitting down?'”

After her agent gave her the good news, Alcock quietly freaked out in her friend’s backyard before going back inside.

She then asked if her friend had a bottle of wine. “He did so I just…got drunk.”

Without missing a beat, Smith responded by saying “Amazing…a woman after my own heart.”

The rest of the interview continues with the pair asking each other various other questions, like if they took anything home from the set or who their favorite characters are from Game of Thrones.

It’s clear from Alcock’s anecdote that she was thrilled to be added to the star-studded cast of House of the Dragon, but only time will tell what the future of the series has in store for fans.

