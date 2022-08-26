House of the Dragon Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything you should know about House of the Dragon Season 2, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details.

We’re only one episode into House of the Dragon, and it already feels like a glorious resurrection of Game of Thrones after its disastrous, (un)forgettable final season.

The prequel, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, begins 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys, telling the story of the civil war – known as the Dance of the Dragons – that brought the iconic house to its knees.

While viewers have only sank their teeth into the first episode, news on Season 2 has just came in, so here’s everything you should know about the next chapter of House of the Dragon.

Spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 1 to follow…

House of the Dragon Season 2: Is it getting another season?

Yes, House of the Dragon has just been renewed by HBO for Season 2.

This comes after the House of the Dragon premiere became the broadcaster’s biggest launch in history, attracting “unprecedented demand” in Europe and nearly 10 million viewers across the US.

The first episode also nabbed the top spot as the most-watched premiere on premium cable and streaming in 2022, managing to beat Stranger Things Season 4, its main competitor for pop-cultural dominance this year.

In a statement as per Deadline, Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, said: “We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with Season 1.

“Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV.

“A huge thank you to George [R.R. Martin], Ryan [Condal], and Miguel [Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

As the final episode of House of the Dragon Season 1 isn’t due to air until October 23, and the show has only just been renewed, Season 2 doesn’t have an official release date at the time of writing.

Looking ahead, we can possibly expect Season 2 to arrive in late 2023, if the show produces a new season each year. Otherwise, depending on production and scheduling, it could arrive in early 2024 – it’s worth bearing in mind that Season 1 took 10 months to make.

We’ll update this space upon further announcements.

House of the Dragon Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

As House of the Dragon is still in its first season, it’s not clear who will return for Season 2; given it’s a Game of Thrones spinoff, some deaths are to be expected down the line.

HBO Daemon is at the heart of the impending civil war in House of the Dragon.

Right now, we can expect the following cast members to reprise their roles:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Milly Alcock as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emily Carey as young Lady Alicent Hightower

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

An assortment of other characters may return also, such as Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen.

House of the Dragon Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

No official plot details have been shared regarding House of the Dragon Season 2 at the time of writing.

Episode 1 set the stage for a more intimate, no-less epic story. While Game of Thrones was concerned with the resurgence of the White Walkers, as well as the sprawling contention for the Iron Throne, House of the Dragon is focused on one family: the Targaryens.

As for what we’ve seen so far: Rhaenyra has been named as Viserys’ heir; Daemon has been sent away after celebrating the death of Baelon, Viserys’ child who died along with his mother, Aemma; and Otto is clearly hoping for the king to fall for his daughter, Allicent, after sending her to comfort him in his grief.

House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there is no trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 at the time of writing. In the meantime, you can watch a trailer for Season 1 below:

As it’s only just been renewed, don’t expect a teaser trailer until sometime in 2023, at the very earliest.

We’ll update this article upon further announcements.