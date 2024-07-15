House of the Dragon has finally pushed fans over the edge in Season 2 Episode 5, with a scene between Daemon and his mother going “too far.”

Game of Thrones was never for the faint of heart. Whether it’s Viserys (Daenerys’ brother) getting a molten crown of gold, Ramsay chopping off Theon’s manhood, or the Red Wedding, it had no shortage of stomach-churning shocks.

House of the Dragon has lived up to its predecessor’s reputation (for example, Blood and Cheese) – but if there’s one thing that shouldn’t be surprising to fans, it’s incest.

Long before Jaime and Cersei Lannister, Targaryen kings often wed their sisters. In the prequel, Rhaenyra even married her uncle Daemon. For their house, it’s totally normal.

However, Episode 5 crosses an icky line for the first time: in Daemon’s latest Harrenhal dream, he sleeps with his mother Alyssa Targaryen.

“Brother/sister? Sure. Aunt/nephew? Cool. Mother/son? I think that’s too far for me,” one Redditor commented, with another writing: “This whole episode was some Freudian sh*t.”

At first, it’s not necessarily clear who Daemon is seeing, with some fans even suspecting it was Aemma Arryn and the actress had been recast.

“You were always the strong one; the finest swordsman, the fearless dragonrider,” she tells him, before eventually revealing: “If only you’d be born first. My favorite son.”

Yuck! Siblings getting together is one thing, but it’s clear that fans don’t know how to process a sex scene between a mother and her son.

“The incest is going too far I fear and I want the writer of this episode in particular put on a watch list,” one user tweeted.

“Daemon having visions of sleeping with his mother? I know there is incest in this family but that’s just gone too far,” another wrote. “Not Daemon taking down his own momma. This is too far, even for Targaryens,” a third posted.

