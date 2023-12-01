Melissa Barrera Scream 7 firing slammed as “censorship” by 1,300 actors and artists in new letter

In light of actor Melissa Barrera’s firing from Scream 7 following comments she made on the current situation in Gaza, over 1,300 actors and artists have signed a letter in defense of those who have spoken out on the issue, and calling out institutions in Western countries for “silencing and stigmatizing Palestinian voices and perspectives.”

A new letter has been written and signed by over 1,300 actors and artists regarding the string of firings that have taken place in relation to actors speaking out against the current conflict surrounding Palestine.

Article continues after ad

One such incident highlighted in the letter is actor Melissa Barrera being fired from her leading role in Scream 7 following an Instagram post she made addressing the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Article continues after ad

The letter, which was published by Artists For Palestine UK, calls out the “arts and culture sector,” and accuses “many cultural institutions in Western countries” of “systematically repressing, silencing and stigmatizing Palestinian voices and perspectives.

Paramount Pictures Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7 after commenting on the current situation in Gaza

Adding that, “This includes targeting and threatening the livelihoods of artists and arts workers who express solidarity with Palestinians, as well as canceling performances, screenings, talks, exhibitions, and book launches.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The letter continues. “Despite this pressure, artists in their thousands are following their conscience and continuing to speak out. Freedom of expression, as enshrined in the Human Rights Act and the European Convention of Human Rights is the backbone of our creative lives, and fundamental to democracy.”

Article continues after ad

So far, many notable actors and artists have signed the letter, including the following:

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman

Harriet Walter (Succession, Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)

Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Youssef Kerkour (Napoleon)

Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton)

Lolly Adefope (Ghosts)

Emma Seligman (Director, Bottoms)

The letter ends with a warning that “Many artists are refusing to work with institutions that fail to meet [these] basic obligations to uphold freedom of expression and anti-discrimination when it comes to speech on Palestine.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the development of this situation as it unfolds. For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.