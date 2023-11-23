Melissa Barrera speaks out amid Scream 7 fallout: “Silence is not an option for me”

Melissa Barrera has broken her silence on social media after being dropped from her lead role in Scream 7 in light of statements made regarding the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

News broke on November 21 that Barrera was axed from her leading position in Scream 7, as first shared by The Hollywood Reporter. This decision reportedly came in light of social media activity, with various posts relating to the situation in Gaza.

Ever since, the internet has been set ablaze with thousands threatening to boycott the sequel in the iconic horror franchise. Earlier today, news also broke revealing fellow Hollywood star Jenna Ortega would not be returning for the seventh entry in the series.

Amid the backlash, Barrera has now broken her silence on the controversy, speaking up through an Instagram story shared on November 22.

Instagram: melissabarrerem Barrera’s full statement on Instagram.

“I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people,” her statement began. “Every person on this Earth, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status, deserves equal human rights, dignity, and of course, freedom.

“I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence.”

Claiming “silence is not an option,” the actress doubled down on her beliefs, assuring she will not shy away from voicing her opinion moving forward. “I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom.”

Spyglass Media Group, the company behind Scream 7’s production, also commented on the situation hours prior, stating it has “zero tolerance” for any references to horrific acts or “anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if Scream 7 will recast two of the lead roles in light of Barrera and Ortaga’s departures, or whether production will be halted indefinitely.

We’ll be sure to update you here with any further developments as the situation continues to unfold online.