5 amazing moments in the Super Bowl movie trailers

The best of the movie trailers that screened during the Super Bowl, from The Flash and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Sports fans watch the Super Bowl, but movie fans also tune in, due to major studios filling ad breaks with new teasers and trailers for the big summer releases.

And this year was no different. The Little Mermaid was MIA. But new trailers for The Flash, Creed 3, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny made up for her absence.

So these are the best moments from the best trailers at this year’s Super Bowl.

“I’m Batman” from The Flash

The Flash trailer gave us two Barry Allens, some General Zod action, the return of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, and the debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. But the big news was a first look at Michael Keaton’s 21st Century Batman.

Keaton played the character for Tim Burton in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, and remains a fan favorite. To see him back in the suit and under the cowl sent social media into meltdown. Particularly when he says his iconic line, “I’m Batman.”

Indiana Jones flies

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ‘Big Game Trailer’ is only 30-seconds long, and focusses on Harrison Ford’s titular hero sparring – both verbally and physically – with Mads Mikkelsen’s Nazi villain.

But it also features Indy jumping out of a plane, in what looks to be one of the long-gestating sequel’s major set-pieces. We’ll have to wait until June 30 to find out how he survives that fall.

Rocket Raccoon’s birth

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the end of the road for this iteration of the characters, with writer-director James Gunn now overseeing projects at DC. But he’s promised an emotional rollercoaster to round out the trilogy.

The film’s trailer certainly teases that, with a major death potentially on the cards. While the film will also delve into Rocket Raccoon’s past, and the torture he experienced while being turned into the wisecracking creature fans know and love. We’ve heard it was painful for poor Rocket – now audiences will see for themselves.

“I’m coming for everything” – Creed III

Creed III finds Michael B. Jordan directing for the first time, while Jonathan Majors plays the film’s antagonist, a childhood friend of Adonis for whom life hasn’t turned out well.

He wants what Creed has, and mid-way through the ‘Big Game Teaser’ he states “I’m coming for everything.” Judging from the size of Majors in this one, there’s a good chance he’ll succeed, with Bianca (Tessa Thompson) warning Adonis “Don’t let him destroy everything you’ve built!”

Introducing new Transformer Mirage

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts promises to “take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.”

But the new “Big Game Spot” was all about one Transformer – Mirage. Voiced by Pete Davidson, the character makes his debut as a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8, and has the coolest entrance imaginable at the start of said spot.

