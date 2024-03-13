Marvel fires X-Men ’97 creator one week from release

Just one week out from the highly-anticipated release of X-Men ’97, Marvel has made a bold decision to fire the creator, Beau DeMayo.

For those who spent their childhood sat on the floor just inches away from the TV to watch the ’90s X-Men animated series, next week will be a grand return. Marvel’s X-Men ’97 picks up quite literally where the original series left off, titled for the year the Fox Kids show ended.

Beau DeMayo, who previously wrote for Moon Knight and early drafts of the tumultuous Blade movie, was brought on as writer-producer for the X-Men show. Today, March 13, was due to be the Hollywood premiere, which he would have attended.

However, a major twist in the tale has been revealed, as DeMayo is now no longer associated with the project.

Beau DeMayo fired by Marvel from X-Men ’97

Only one week away from the launch of X-Men ’97, Marvel has unexpectedly parted ways with creator Beau DeMayo.

This is certainly a surprise, as reports suggest DeMayo was even plotting a third season. The firing itself was extremely fast and without warning: DeMayo’s cast and crew were informed by Marvel, his company email was deactivated, and his Instagram account has since been deleted.

Neither Marvel nor DeMayo have released statements on the subject at the time of writing, so it’s currently unspecified as to why this happened. However, fans on social media seem to think it isn’t a matter of creative differences or show quality.

“The deleted Instagram account leads me to believe this is a personal matter and not a content quality matter,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Holy sh*t, there must be a pretty serious reason for this, they didn’t even wait until the premiere of the show, which Beau has been pretty proud of and excited about the last few years!” another said.

Another added: “Ouch, not the best look before a show release.”

While the outcome of X-Men ’97 will be revealed when it’s released on March 20, expect more updates on this situation as it progresses.