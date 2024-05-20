Marvel calls Deadpool & Wolverine its “biggest mistake” in sweary synopsis

Tickets are finally on sale for Deadpool & Wolverine, which means we’ve now got a new synopsis that hints at the film’s plot.

In true Deadpool fashion, though, it’s not a typical synopsis. It’s a tongue-in-cheek piece of blistering sarcasm that directly takes a shot at Deadpool himself.

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date-“Deadpool & Wolverine,” the synopsis proudly opens, letting readers know exactly what they’re in for.

Expanding on Deadpool & Wolverine’s plot, the synopsis continues, “A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to —F***. Synopses are so f***ing stupid.”

The Deadpool films have always been very tongue-in-cheek about promotion, in line with the character’s fourth-wall-breaking hijinks. One of the best examples may be the first film’s earliest teaser trailer, which confirmed Deadpool’s rating by having him kill Mario Lopez and proudly announce the film’s R rating.

Deadpool 3 is following suit already, with early teasers having Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just discussing the film. The latest Deadpool & Wolverine ad, which the synopsis was attached to, doesn’t reveal any new plot details but does have Reynolds and Jackman tensely facing off over movie tickets.

You can buy tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine today ahead of the movie’s July 26 release date. For more Deadpool & Wolverine, read about every Deadpool & Wolverine cameo we know about so far or about every time Deadpool and Wolverine fought before.