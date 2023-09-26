Martin Scorsese regrets making this acclaimed movie

Martin Scorsese has far more hits than misses, but it seems that one of his most well-known movies is a regret of his.

Scorsese has been in the headlines a lot of late, either for promoting his upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon, or being asked time and time again for his opinions regarding Marvel movies.

A recent interview with the acclaimed director had touched upon these topics, but it also got into his opinions of his own movies. Considering that the director is soon turning 81, he has a long life of movies to look back on.

And it turns out that one film in particular isn’t viewed quite as highly as his others.

Martin Scorsese regrets Shutter Island

The 2010 movie Shutter Island, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo, is probably one of Scorsese’s most well-known movies as a director.

For those who don’t know, Shutter Island follows this plot: “The implausible escape of a brilliant murderess brings U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels and his new partner to Ashecliffe Hospital, a fortress-like insane asylum located on a remote, windswept island.

“The woman appears to have vanished from a locked room, and there are hints of terrible deeds committed within the hospital walls. As the investigation deepens, Teddy realizes he will have to confront his own dark fears if he hopes to make it off the island alive.”

In an interview with GQ, Scorsese hinted at wishes that he’d skipped making the movie, which he calls “the last studio film I made.” After winning an Oscar, Scorsese said that it “encouraged me to make another picture with Shutter Island. It turned out I should have gone on probably to do Silence.”

While Shutter Island may have a critics’ score of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, it does have a 77% audience rating, and has been well remembered in the decade it’s been out.

Though in his later years, Scorsese is seemingly trying to prioritise what he works on, lamenting that he doesn’t have much time left: “And if I could just muster up the energy, God willing, to make a couple more, one more maybe, and that’s it, OK? That’s as far as I got. You keep going until you can’t.”

In regard to his future projects, he is currently helming the upcoming Western Killers of the Flower Moon, once again starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits cinemas on October 20.

