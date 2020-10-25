 Mark Wahlberg’s Sully leaves Uncharted fans disappointed - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Mark Wahlberg’s Sully leaves Uncharted fans disappointed

Published: 25/Oct/2020 23:54

by Bill Cooney
Mark Wahlberg Sully
Mark Wahlberg/Naughty Dog

Share

Uncharted

Uncharted fans weren’t thrilled, to say the least, after Mark Wahlberg shared pictures of his portrayal of the popular character Sully from the upcoming film.

Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan is a side character who appears in all of the Uncharted games as either a story character or unlockable skin. An American treasure hunter, he was a friend, mentor and father figure to the series protagonist Nathan Drake.

He’s one of the most popular characters in the franchise, and as such fans were eager to see how he would look in the upcoming movie, where he’s being portrayed by actor Mark Wahlberg.

On Saturday Oct. 24, the actor uploaded a video apparently showing him in full Sully makeup complete with a mustache to Instagram, and while some fans seemed hyped about seeing him in the upcoming films, there were plenty left disappointed with the portrayal as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👨🏻😢

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

One commenter on Twitter took aim at both Wahlberg and his co-star Tom Holland, who plays protagonist Nathan Drake in the upcoming film.

“We’re gonna get a hyperverbal, stuttering Nate,” the user wrote. “And a musclebound, charmless Sully,” they added referring to Wahlberg.

Others weren’t as critical of the actor’s portrayal, and instead lamented over what could have been with a different, and in their opinion, more appropriate choice of actor.

“Still can’t believe they didn’t cast Dylan Mcdermott,” Twitter user Seaboigium posted, along with an image of the American Horror story star with gray hair, and a Sully-appropriate stache.

Though how actors look compared to the characters they portray is one of the most popular things for movie fans to complain about these days, costume and design choices are really only part of what will make the movie a success or not.

Even if Wahlberg does look a little goofy as Nathan Drake’s mentor, he could end up knocking it out of the park. We’ll just have to wait and see.

How long will that wait end up being? Currently, Uncharted is set to release in theaters on July 16, 2021. But because of everything going on right now, that date could very well end up changing. So, be sure to stick with Dexerto for all the latest news and updates on the movie as they happen.

Entertainment

Kanye slams Disney Star Wars films on Joe Rogan Experience

Published: 25/Oct/2020 19:15

by Bill Cooney
Kanye West new Disney Star Wars movies
Joe Rogan Experience/Disney

Share

Joe Rogan Kanye West

Kanye West’s interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast is definitely a marathon, but one of the most interesting stretches is the rapper’s opinion on Star Wars, and what Disney has done with the franchise.

On October 24, the highly anticipated JRE episode with the man known as Ye was released, despite fears earlier in the week that it would be canceled or delayed after a member of Rogan’s staff fell ill.

Yeezy talked at length about how he’s been “called to be the leader of the free world,” but he also brought up the Star Wars movies several times, and made it very clear he wasn’t a fan of the new Disney trilogy. 

Timestamp at 1:14:45 for mobile viewers.

“This is one thing I will say, and this is about to make me mad right here, they said that George Lucas’s prequels are worse than the corporate-made Disney Star Wars,” West seethed. “Revenge of the Sith? We saw how Darth Vader was made! Like, I watched that ten times during Covid. ‘Don’t jump Anakin, I got the high ground!’”

Rogan, apparently a Star Wars purist in his own right as well, was definitely on board with what Kanye was laying down, “I’ll get mad at that too, that’s f**king ridiculous.”

The original six movies were superior, Ye argued, because they were original ideas straight from the mind of George Lucas himself instead of people rehashing an old concept, which he explicitly criticized Disney and Pixar for doing quite often instead of taking a chance.

Kanye West in concert
NRK P3/Flickr
West didn’t hold back letting Rogan know how he felt about the Disney Star Wars films.

“Every time there’s a new idea, they call it an unproven idea,” West said about Disney and Pixar. “So they’ll get to Toy Story 800,000 and Frozen Trillion before there’s a new concept and they take a chance.”

Kanye’s passion for the sci-fi series might be surprising to some but he can definitely be considered a hardcore fan – to say the least.

Besides taking inspiration from the universe Lucas created for his clothing and architecture projects, he also met his wife Kim Kardashian West for one of the first times while shooting a Star Wars-themed skit with Jimmy Kimmel back in 2008.

This particular argument against the new Star Wars films is certainly not a new one, and Kanye will have no trouble finding those who agree with his take. But we wouldn’t count on this changing how Disney operates…even if it is coming from the future leader of the free world.