Mark Wahlberg’s Sully leaves Uncharted fans disappointed - Dexerto

Uncharted fans weren’t thrilled, to say the least, after Mark Wahlberg shared pictures of his portrayal of the popular character Sully from the upcoming film.

Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan is a side character who appears in all of the Uncharted games as either a story character or unlockable skin. An American treasure hunter, he was a friend, mentor and father figure to the series protagonist Nathan Drake.

He’s one of the most popular characters in the franchise, and as such fans were eager to see how he would look in the upcoming movie, where he’s being portrayed by actor Mark Wahlberg.

On Saturday Oct. 24, the actor uploaded a video apparently showing him in full Sully makeup complete with a mustache to Instagram, and while some fans seemed hyped about seeing him in the upcoming films, there were plenty left disappointed with the portrayal as well.

One commenter on Twitter took aim at both Wahlberg and his co-star Tom Holland, who plays protagonist Nathan Drake in the upcoming film.

“We’re gonna get a hyperverbal, stuttering Nate,” the user wrote. “And a musclebound, charmless Sully,” they added referring to Wahlberg.

Others weren’t as critical of the actor’s portrayal, and instead lamented over what could have been with a different, and in their opinion, more appropriate choice of actor.

“Still can’t believe they didn’t cast Dylan Mcdermott,” Twitter user Seaboigium posted, along with an image of the American Horror story star with gray hair, and a Sully-appropriate stache.