Margot Robbie responds to Barbie fans obsessing over her feet

Margot Robbie has responded to fans obsessing over her feet following the Barbie movie, and her reaction might just surprise some.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is continuing to smash records, most recently passing $1 billion at the box office. With the internet currently captivated by the world of pink and plastic, a certain scene in the movie has become some fans’ latest obsession.

Margot Robbie’s feet played a pivotal role in the Barbie movie after they lost their iconic arch. And it seems they’ve caused quite a stir, with many captivated by the actress’s “beautiful feet” and the impressive performance she demonstrated by keeping them “perfectly arched.”

Now a July interview with Cinema Blend has resurfaced in light of Barbie’s latest successes in which Robbie revealed that she finds the fascination with her feet to be “lovely.”

Stepping out of her classic pink fluffy heels, many were surprised to find out that those were actually Robbie’s feet and not the product of CGI.

“They are my feet,” Robbie said, setting the record straight. “I was holding onto a bar, but that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above camera.”

Later, Robbie revealed to Cinema Blend that she Googled herself only to find that “Margot Robbie feet” had become one of the top search options. This ultimately led to her discovering her very own Wikifeet page, a foot fetish website dedicated to sharing photos of celebrities’ feet.

The site states Robbie’s shoe size and encompasses an array of photos of the actress in her various Barbie-inspired outfits. And while 101 people find her feet ugly, an impressive 6,888 fans determined they were “beautiful.”

Wikifeet: Margot Robbie Wikifeet determined that Robbie’s feet were beautiful.

While a website dedicated to judging your feet for fetish purposes might make some uncomfortable, Robbie stated, “I have to say, I’m really flattered that people are excited about my feet. I think that’s lovely.”

And she even doubled down after garnering some interesting looks from her costar, Ryan Gosling.

“I am, genuinely. I don’t feel weird about it. I am actually like, ‘That’s nice,’” Robbie said, with Gosling then toasting to her feet.

So, if you have a secret obsession with Robbie’s “perfectly arched” feet, you can now rest easy knowing you have her full support. For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out our page here.