Major Easter eggs in Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Only Murders in the Building is a show of mystery, so it’s no doubt that Season 3 has a ton of hidden Easter eggs. Here are the major ones.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is nearing its end game on Disney+. The series follows three unlikely friends Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively – who live in the prestigious Arconia building, as they attempt to solve the mystery of their neighbors’ deaths, all while making a podcast about it.

The show is of course filled with mysterious little clues and hints, and as we near closer to discovering who the killer of the season is, we have uncovered more and more Easter eggs.

But what are these Easter eggs? Well, a lot of them are referencing the star studded cast that this season has, so let’s get into them.

Major Easter eggs in Only Murders in the Building

The official plot for the new season is as thus: “After Ben Glenroy’s collapse on stage, Charles, Oliver and Mabel piece together the show’s first days with a suspicious cast and crew to determine if foul play was involved.”

But the inclusion of Ben Glenroy, as well as his castmates, allows for a lot of pretty fun Easter eggs within the show. So let’s take a look.

Ben Glenroy’s stalker is also a Paul Rudd fanatic

In episode 2, Mabel and Charles meet Gregg while attending the funeral of Ben. While Gregg introduces himself as part of Ben’s security detail, tunrs out that he is actually an obsessed stalker, and Mabel and Charles get trapped in his home.

Saud home is filled with Ben Glenroy paraphernalia, but turns out that they’re mainly Paul Rudd nods. For example, there’s a poster for the movie Sex Panther, which is named after his character’s signature cologne in Anchorman – and there’s also a Brian Fantana prayer candle.

There’s also a poster for a rom-com called Hannigan’s Wedding Night, an ode to Rudd’s recurring role as Mike Hannigan on Friends. There’s another poster for the animated feature Ant Family Adventures, obviously referencing Ant-Man.

Finally, there’s a Ben Glenroy: Bat Mitzvah DJ doll. This references Rudd’s earlier career as a DJ before his breakthrough role in 1995’s Clueless.

Harry Styles’ eulogy hints at Paul Rudd’s time on SNL

At Ben Glenroy’s wedding, there are references to a ton of celebrities whop are here to mourn Ben. so much so that the ceremony has been split into multiple floors for the different levels of importance and fame.

Turns out that one celebrity who was very important to Ben was none other than popstar Harry Styles, who speaks some words at the ceremony. While this is a funny gag on its own, it could also be a reference to a certain SNL skit.

In said 2013 skit, where Paul Rudd is a guest, he pretends to be a major fan of One Direction, the boyband Harry Styles was in before he went solo.

Loretta’s apartment pays tribute to Meryl Streep

During episode five of Season 3, Oliver has dinner at Lorretta’s apartment, in which we see all sorts of Easter eggs about Meryl Streep’s acting career.

Firstly, Loretta’s fridge door features a board similar to the one in Kramer Vs Kramer, and there is even a Christmas card from her character Joanna to her son Billy. There’s an ottoman covered in a burlap fabric in a Kenyan coffee design, perhaps referring to Out of Africa.

A framed tea towel features the name Emmeline Pankhurst, honoring the name of Streep’s character in the movie Suffragette – as well as honoring the real life suffragette. And finally, the series of Devil Wears Prada books can be spotted on Loretta’s bookcase, calling back to Streep’s arguably most iconic character.

We will update this article when we spot more Easter eggs in Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

