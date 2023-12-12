New Netflix movie Leave the World Behind has left lots of viewers confused, with some stating that the film is a “warning” from executive producer Barack Obama.

Starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, Leave the World Behind is a new Netflix adaptation of the 2020 novel of the same name.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a blackout. As the threat grows, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

Debuting on the streaming platform last week, some fans were shocked to find Barack Obama serves as its executive producer, stating that the movie itself is a “warning.”

Leave the World Behind viewers say it’s a “warning” from Barack Obama

Katie Ladzinski wrote on Facebook, “Close your eyes and imagine: A Netflix movie comes out over the weekend, produced by former president Barack Obama, about a foreign agency attacking our infrastructure and what the powers that be must do to protect our country…

“And just as if it was manifested, 2 days later the government tells us China has hacked important US infrastructure and systems…”

One TikTok user even did a deep dive into why Leave the World Behind serves as such a warning.

“A new Netflix film called Leave The World Behind which was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama is a blatant display of predictive programming. The movie shows a cyber attack causing a major blackout in the United States,” the clip’s X/Twitter caption reads.

“Barack & Michelle Obama made a film called Leave the World Behind on Netflix that portrays the Apocalypse. It shows the 3 stages needed in order to cause a Civil War to destabilize the Country!! We’re already pass 1. This is getting scary & absurd!” another viewer weighed in.

However, for many viewers, just the Obamas being producers of the film was enough of a mystery.

“I think I just saw this right on the opening credits for this Netflix film? Barack and Michelle Obama produced a movie???,” another Facebook post read.

“Just watched Leave The World Behind and I’m so paranoid because I just found out Barack and Michelle Obama produced it?????” another Twitter user panicked.

“Leave the World Behind is a good ass movie and the fact that the Obamas helped the creator develop the storyline and produced it is wild,” a third user summed up.

Leave the World Behind is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our coverage below:

