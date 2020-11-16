Lady Gaga becomes Marvel's Emma Frost in mind-bending concept art - Dexerto

Lady Gaga has been rumored to play Emma Frost when the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this mind-bending fan concept art gives us an idea of what she could look like.

After conquering the small screen in two seasons of Ryan Murphy’s hit anthology series American Horror Story, pop superstar Lady Gaga made the transition to cinema with her award-winning turn in 2018’s remake of A Star Is Born.

Now, all eyes are on her next big-screen role. Rumors have been swirling for a while now that Marvel wants Gaga to join the X-Men franchise as Emma Frost, also known as the White Queen.

The character was previously played by January Jones to a mixed response in 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

While the popular X-Men movies aren’t part of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, it’s expected that the studio will bring the mutants over to join the likes of Thor, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man at some point in the future.

Lady Gaga could join the MCU as Emma Frost

This could be the perfect opportunity for Gaga to join the franchise as a rebooted version of Emma Frost, and a new concept poster created by Twitter user fkanico imagines what she could look like in the superhero’s iconic X-Men costume.

The poster imagines Gaga using Frost’s telepathic powers. She wears a white costume emblazoned with the X-Men logo, along with a flowing cape. Her blonde hair makes the resemblance even more uncanny.

Marvel certainly has the pulling power to get almost anyone they want to star in their movies – especially now that they’re owned by Disney – and Gaga has proven her ability on screen multiple times. We wouldn’t be too surprised if this casting rumor becomes reality down the line.

Frost was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne, and first appeared in The Uncanny X-Men comics in 1980. She began as a supervillian, before becoming a superhero and one of the X-Men’s greatest members and leaders.

As well as impressive telepathic abilities, Frost can transform into a diamond state with enhanced strength, durability, and reflexes. As we mentioned before, the character appeared in X-Men: First Class, but hasn’t received as much love on the big screen as other X-Men characters. Maybe now is the time.

While we wait for the X-Men (and hopefully Emma Frost) to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out release dates and everything else we know about all the movies and Disney+ shows that will be part of MCU’s Phase 4 right here.