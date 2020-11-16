 Lady Gaga becomes Marvel's Emma Frost in mind-bending concept art - Dexerto
Lady Gaga becomes Marvel’s Emma Frost in mind-bending concept art

Published: 16/Nov/2020 12:41

by Daniel Megarry
Lady Gaga as Emma Frost in X-Men
Wikimedia / Marvel

Lady Gaga has been rumored to play Emma Frost when the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this mind-bending fan concept art gives us an idea of what she could look like.

After conquering the small screen in two seasons of Ryan Murphy’s hit anthology series American Horror Story, pop superstar Lady Gaga made the transition to cinema with her award-winning turn in 2018’s remake of A Star Is Born.

Now, all eyes are on her next big-screen role. Rumors have been swirling for a while now that Marvel wants Gaga to join the X-Men franchise as Emma Frost, also known as the White Queen.

The character was previously played by January Jones to a mixed response in 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

January Jones as Emma Frost in X-Men First Class
20th Century Fox
January Jones played Emma Frost in the 2011 movie X-Men: First Class

While the popular X-Men movies aren’t part of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, it’s expected that the studio will bring the mutants over to join the likes of Thor, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man at some point in the future.

Lady Gaga could join the MCU as Emma Frost

This could be the perfect opportunity for Gaga to join the franchise as a rebooted version of Emma Frost, and a new concept poster created by Twitter user fkanico imagines what she could look like in the superhero’s iconic X-Men costume.

The poster imagines Gaga using Frost’s telepathic powers. She wears a white costume emblazoned with the X-Men logo, along with a flowing cape. Her blonde hair makes the resemblance even more uncanny.

Marvel certainly has the pulling power to get almost anyone they want to star in their movies – especially now that they’re owned by Disney – and Gaga has proven her ability on screen multiple times. We wouldn’t be too surprised if this casting rumor becomes reality down the line.

Frost was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne, and first appeared in The Uncanny X-Men comics in 1980. She began as a supervillian, before becoming a superhero and one of the X-Men’s greatest members and leaders.

As well as impressive telepathic abilities, Frost can transform into a diamond state with enhanced strength, durability, and reflexes. As we mentioned before, the character appeared in X-Men: First Class, but hasn’t received as much love on the big screen as other X-Men characters. Maybe now is the time.

While we wait for the X-Men (and hopefully Emma Frost) to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out release dates and everything else we know about all the movies and Disney+ shows that will be part of MCU’s Phase 4 right here.

TV + Movies

Walking Dead: World Beyond may have revealed source of zombie outbreak

Published: 16/Nov/2020 10:40

by Daniel Megarry
The Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond might have just answered one of the franchise’s biggest questions: What exactly caused the zombie outbreak?

Despite running for nine seasons now, AMC’s wildly popular show The Walking Dead still hasn’t provided a concrete answer about the origins of the virus that turns people into flesh-eating walkers.

There’s been plenty of rumors, of course. Some fans have suggested it could have been an airborne virus, others believe it may have come from the water. There’s even been speculation that the virus is man-made, as an act of terrorism.

The Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC
Was the cause of the zombie outbreak revealed in World Beyond?

But a new episode of spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond which aired on Sunday, November 16 appears to have given weight to a previously-teased explanation of the outbreak’s origin.

During a flashback to her life as a soldier during the early days of the apocalypse, Huck and her unit are attempting to contain the crisis and rescue civilians when a pair of soldiers are overheard discussing that the virus may have come from outer space.

“I heard it came back on a rocket, that it started in space,” they said. “Somebody breathed it in, it turned their stomachs, and then they got on a plane…”

Robert Kirkman has hinted at the cause of the virus before

Viewers will likely remember that the show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, has previously hinted that the virus came from outer space. After a fan tried their luck and asked what the real cause was, Kirkman said in a now-deleted tweet, “space spore.”

While he did later follow up by explaining, “It was a joke! I would never reveal something like this in a tweet,” the new episode of World Beyond could add some weight to the virus being space-born after all.

The Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC
Robert Kirkman has previously suggested the cause of the outbreak will never be officially confirmed

It’s not quite the confirmation fans have been looking for, but it’s one of the only theories offered up by the show so far.

And it’s likely we’ll never get an official explanation, anyway, as Kirkman said during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 that it would be “boring” for the show to solve the mystery.

“As far as actually trying to solve the thing, I’ve always thought that one of the best things about this show is that it’s not about scientists and it’s not about people that would take that on as a task, because I feel like that’s unrelatable,” he said.

With the Walking Dead confirmed to come to an end after 11 seasons, and World Beyond only lasting for two seasons, fans are anticipating the future of the franchise. Fortunately, there’s a trilogy of movies about Rick Grimes in the works, and you can find out everything we know about those right here.