Everything you need to know about LA Comic-Con 2023: Dates, actors, panels & more

LA Comic-Con is back in 2023, with plenty of exciting celebrity and creative appearances.

LA Comic-Con is returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center in December, and the show is absolutely packed. Here’s everything we know about the event.

If you can make it down to sunny Los Angeles for the holiday season, you’re in luck. It’s that time of year again when LA Comic-Con rolls into town.

Ever since its first show in 2011, LACC has been a massive event. The three-day convention is hailed as the largest independent convention in the US and has featured a number of high-profile guests and events.

This year is no different. With huge names like Matt Smith, Elijah Wood, and Jamie Campbell Bower appearing, the 2023 LACC stands to be a must-see event.

When is LA Comic-Con?

The annual LA Comic-Con event will be held Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 3. The event takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Last year, the LACC shattered its attendance record with 126,000 fans coming out for the show. This year, they’re looking to crush that number as well, and they’re bringing out all the big guns.

Tickets for LA Comic-Con can be purchased at the LACC website.

All Los Angels Comic-Con Programming

Los Angels Comic-Con Main Stage Panels

LACC mainstage panels will feature artists, creators, and more discussing upcoming events, shows, and anything fans are interested in.

Highlights include a spotlight on Doctor Who & House of the Dragon star Matt Smith, a The Boys panel with Starlight & Kimiko stars Erin Moriarty & Karen Fukuhara, and a star-studded Lord of the Rings panel celebrating 20 years of Fellowship of the Ring with Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan & Billy Boyd.

HBO Max House of the Dragon star Matt Smith will be the focus of a special Spotlight panel.

In addition to on-stage talent, personalities from Fandom will be appearing to moderate the panels. The complete main stage panel list, according to LACC, is as follows. New and additional panels will be announced on the LACC website.

MARVEL: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War

Spotlight on: Matt Smith

Ahsoka with Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, Eman Esfandi & Diana Lee Inosanto

The Boys with Erin Moriarty & Karen Fukuhara

Spotlight on: Jamie Campbell Bower

The Office with Rainn Wilson & Paul Lieberstein

Lord of the Rings with Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan & Billy Boyd

Harry Potter with Bonnie Wright, James Phelps & Oliver Phelps

SpongeBob SquarePants with Tom Kenny & Rodger Bumpass

Other LACC Events

Friday Night Live with KROQ: The most unpredictable show on radio can now be seen live at L.A. Comic Con. The iconic KROQ will be hosting our Friday night LIVE on the Main Stage, bringing on musicians, comedians and your favorite stars with an epic 2-hour variety show! This year, our special guests announced so far:

Logic: the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist and producer with chart-topping albums “Under Pressure” and “The Incredible True Story”

Clown (from Slipknot): Multi-disciplinary artist and founding member of the iconic band

The 8th Annual National Cosplay Championship: There’s no Comic Con without Cosplaying! That’s why every year, we give all our creative cosplayers a chance to compete for $30,000 in cash and other prizes by participating in one of three categories: Master, Journeyman, or Novice. All genres are welcome, including characters from film, television, theater, comics, video games, sci-fi, anime, horror, and original creations.

Kids’ Costume Contest: Every year, LACC hosts a special costume contest for all the junior cosplayers 12 and younger. All finalists will receive prizes, and the top 5 will win a prize pack provided by a special guest!

Los Angeles Football Club: L.A. Comic Con will once again feature the defending MLS Cup Champions for a meet and greet and autograph signings. On Saturday, December 2nd, fans can meet LAFC talent, see the MLS cup, and get an exclusive LAFC Comic Con Poster. On Sunday, December 3, LAFC will be hosting a skills clinic for kids, 12 and under from 1-3pm!

Who will be at LA Comic-Con?

Like New York and San Diego’s events, LA Comic-Con is a star-studded affair. Several actors will be on hand, appearing in panels on the main stage, as well as appearing for autograph and photo op sessions. As it’s subject to change, the schedule for autographs & photo ops is being made available via the LACC app.

Actors appearing at LACC

Amy Jo Johnson, [known for roles in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Felicity, Flashpoint]

Billy Boyd, [known for roles in The Lord of the Rings, Child’s Play, Seed of Chucky]

Bonnie Wright [known for roles in Harry Potter and After the Dark]

Brendan Wayne, [known for roles in The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett]

Bryce Papenbrook, [known for roles in Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba]

David Yost, [known for roles in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury]

Diana Lee Inosanto, [known for roles in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka]

Dominic Monaghan, [known for roles in The Lord of the Rings, Lost]

Efren Ramírez, [known for roles in Napoleon Dynamite, Employee of the Month]

Elijah Wood, [known for roles in Lord of the Rings, Yellowjackets]

Eman Esfandi, [known for roles in Ahsoka, King Richard]

Emily Rudd, [known for roles in Netflix’s One Piece and Fear Street]

Erin Moriarty, [known for roles in The Boys, True Detective]

Grace Caroline Currey, [known for role in Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation]

Ivanna Sakhno [known for roles in Ahsoka, Pacific Rim Uprising, The Spy Who Dumped Me]

James and Oliver Phelps [both known for roles in Harry Potter and Fantastic Friends]

Jamie Campbell Bower [known for roles in Stranger Things, Twilight & Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1]

Johnny Yong Bosch [known for roles in Power Rangers: The Movie, Trigun]

Jon Heder, [known for role in Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory]

Karen Fukuhara, [known for roles in Suicide Squad, The Boys]

Lateef Crowder, [known for roles in The Mandalorian, Falcon Rising, Tekken]

Matt Smith, [known for roles in Doctor Who, House of the Dragon]

Natasha Liu Bordizzo [known for roles in Ahsoka, The Voyeurs]

Rainn Wilson [known for roles in The Office, Super]

Sean Astin [known for roles in The Goonies, Toy Soldiers, Rudy, The Lord of the Rings]

Sean Schemmel, [known for roles in Dragon Ball Z, Pokémon]

Tom Kenny, [known for roles in SpongeBob SquarePants, Rick and Morty]

Trina Nishimura [known for role in Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia]

Virginia Gardner [known for roles in Marvel’s Runaways, The Fall]

Comic book creators appearing at LACC

Marvel Comics Marvel creatives like Superior Spider-Man writer Dan Slott will be appearing at LA Comic-Con 2023.

In addition to the comic creators below, Marvel Comics talent scout Rickey Purdin will be on–hand performing portfolio reviews.

Ryan Ottley, Invincible, The Amazing Spider-Man

Ryan Stegman, Marvel’s She-Hulk, Spider-Man, X-23 Absolute Carnage

Skottie Young, Spider-Man: Legend of the Spider Clan, Human Torch, and Venom

Jason Aaron, Thor, The Avengers, Ghost Rider, and Wolverine

Dan Slott, She-Hulk, The Superior Spider-Man, Fantastic Four

Zeb Wells, Hellions, Amazing Spider-Man. Currently, She-Hulk, Marvel’s Zombies

Ariel Diaz, The Boys, Street Fighter, Vampirella

Josie Campbell, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, My Adventures with Superman

Rose Besch, Amazing Spider-Man, Catwoman, Star Wars Adventures

Nick Spencer, Morning Glories, Superior Foes of Spider-Man, The Fix

Jim Cheung, Scion, New Avengers: Illuminati, Young Avengers and Avengers: The Children’s Crusade

Patrick Owsley, The Flintstones, Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, Simpsons

Michael Swanigan, The Mask, Defenders of Earth, Challenge of the GoBots

Scott Koblish, G.I. Joe, The Punisher, Thor, Hulk, Captain America,

Steven E. Gordon, X-Men: Evolution, Shrek 2, Eight Crazy Nights, The Swan Princess

That’s all we have for now on the 2023 LA Comic-Con event, but we’ll be updating this guide as more information becomes available. Until then, be sure to check out all of our TV and movie coverage at Dexerto.