Kung Fu Panda 4 director hints at a sequel trilogy

The director of Kung Fu Panda 4 has revealed that the latest installment may kick off a new trilogy for the franchise.

When it comes to animated films, the golden rule seems to be to create a strong three film arc and then move onto spin-offs if the property still has legs on it.

However, there’s always an exception to the rule and one animated franchise that has broken it is DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda, which is set to release its fourth film soon.

And it seems like there’s more story to tell in this franchise as Kung Fu Panda 4‘s director has hinted that this new film could launch a brand new panda trilogy.

Kung Fu Panda 4 may launch a new trilogy within the franchise

Director Mike Mitchell and producer Rebecca Huntley recently sat down with Next Big Picture to discuss the upcoming fourth movie in the panda franchise.

NBP asked the pair if this film would be launching a new trilogy as the original Kung Fu Panda movies were set to be a six-part series to which Mitchell responded, “It’s very possible. Like, I don’t think anyone will ever get tired of seeing Jack Black as this panda.”

“I mean, he just is this panda. He comes up with all of the ‘skadooshes,’ all the ‘sha-sha-booeys’ and stuff. We could watch him forever. That said, we have made the most epic chapter of this franchise here.

Huntley went on to add that their focus to “[live] up to the prior three [films] and then add something new and go beyond.”

Mitchell echoed Huntley’s sentiments stating, “Our focus was making just the greatest film possible to be seen in the theater. That was our own mission statement. So we’ll see.”

Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to hit theatres on March 8, 2024. For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.