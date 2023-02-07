Kingpin actor says Daredevil Born Again will be “very different”

According to Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin, Daredevil: Born Again will be “very different” from its Netflix predecessor.

Daredevil was once Netflix’s flagship MCU show in the Defenders era, a small small-screen empire that rose and fall with Disney regaining the license to the characters, and their stories effectively rendered moot in the overall canon.

However, after years of fan campaigning, Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, before donning the horns in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Next year, he’ll return in his own super-sized series, Daredevil: Born Again – and it’s going to be quite different, according to D’Onofrio.

Daredevil Born Again will be “very different”

Earlier today, D’Onofrio responded to an excited fan who thought filming had already begun. “We are definitely in deep glorious prep. Yet not quite shooting yet,” he said.

Another fan then wrote: “Good luck and I hope it will be even more badass than @stevendeknight’s, but from what I heard in terms of the direction it is going, I have my doubts.”

The actor replied: “It’s going to be very very cool. Very different than the Netflix show which was as we know was amazing. Yet this is brand new and really smart. We are going to surprise everyone with it. And yes it’s going to be really cool.”

In a past interview with NME, Cox discussed the new series and how it’s likely it’ll be “less gory” than the original show. “Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?” he said.

Both Cox and D’Onofrio are reprising their roles, and there’s even rumors of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man making an appearance.

Daredevil Born Again is due for release on Disney+ in 2024. You can find out more about the show here, and sign up for Disney+ here.

