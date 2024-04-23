Incredible Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stunt on Venice Beach freaks everyone out

Marketing for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is ramping up as we get closer to release. A Venice Beach takeover of ‘Apes’ on horseback stunned fans in person and online.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theatres on May 10, 2024, and what we’ve seen so far excites us. References to the iconic original franchise from the 1960s and promises that the film will “blow people’s minds” seem evident from the trailers.

It’s not just the film that will blow people’s minds though. 20th Century studios recently flooded Venice Beach with costumed Apes on horseback to promote the upcoming movie.

The effort put into the prosthetics almost makes it look like an actual scene from the movie. Onlookers were left feeling as though they’d stumbled into their very own Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

In the original TikTok shared by switchflipjones, they’re stared down by an intimidating-looking Ape saddled on a horse. Unaware that this was a marketing ploy, the Ape drew a very deserving “What the f**k?”

Users on X viewing a repost from DiscussingFilm praised the “W marketing” from 20th Century Studios. Although, there was a small amount of concern for locals given the time of year.

“Some people are going to wake up high as s**t and wonder what the f**k has happened,” one fan noted. “Imagine being high on Venice Beach and seeing an ape on horseback coming your way,” another replied.

Yes, 4/20 season might have been a bad time to send realistic-looking Apes on horseback into a public area. Conversely, it may have been a genius move that ensures that folks won’t soon forget Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.