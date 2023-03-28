Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film will “blow people’s minds” says Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis has hinted at what fans can expect from the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film, with the esteemed motion capture actor revealing that the cast and crew have done an “amazing job” with the next instalment.

While the Planet of the Apes franchise has been a longstanding IP, the recent string of reboots raised the bar in terms of the quality of the series as well as the quality of motion-caption performances in a movie.

In particular, Serkis’ work in the 2017 film War for the Planet of the Apes had audiences calling on him to receive the best actor nomination at the Academy Awards for his incredible work as the main Caesar.

Andy Serkis on the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes film

20th Century Studios Andy Serkis received major praise for his performance as Caeser throughout the series

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis hinted at what fans can expect from the upcoming film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

“I think [director] Wes Ball is going to do an amazing job with this film,” began Serkis. “I think it’s, from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen, there’s some amazing conceptual artwork. And where they’ve chosen to land the story and take off with the next iteration, I think it’s gonna blow people’s minds.”

Sadly, the ending of War for the Planet of the Apes did reveal that Caesar had tragically passed away. However, the final moments of the movie did a fantastic job of tying in all three films with the older content, confirming that the trilogy was, in fact, a connected prequel all along.

As well as his work in the Apes franchise, Serkis is best known for portraying Gollum in The Lord of the Rings, Ulysses Klaue in the MCU and most recently, Alfred in The Batman.

Time will tell what the narrative of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will entail, however, we do know that, at the time of writing, the movie is set to release on May 24, 2024.

