The Glory’s Kim Hieora embroiled in past bullying accusations

South Korean actor Kim Hieora was accused in a lengthy and detailed exposé of having been a part of a bullying group in middle school and part of school violence. The actor recently gained immense fame for her role in Netflix’s K-dramas The Glory and in The Uncanny Counter Season 2.

Over the past few years, many rising actors have faced anonymous sources coming forward to claim they were once bullies to their peers or physically assaulted them. Many know that netizens don’t take accusations lightly and can derail an actor’s career entirely.

Article continues after ad

In the case of Hieora, Korean media portal Dispatch investigated an accusation from someone who went to school with the actor, and in response, it sought out 10 witnesses to cooperate with the claims. The accusations state that Hieora was part of a larger bullying group at Sangji Girls’ Middle School called Big Sangji. Dispatch also released photos of the actor at the time.

Article continues after ad

While bullying accusations and scandals often come to light in South Korea, this is one of the few times that Dispatch has gone so in-depth to seek out information. Since the accusations, Hieora has made a statement on the matter, as well as her agency.

Article continues after ad

Kim Hieora is accused of extorting money from students

According to Koreaboo, per the Dispatch exposé, “Big Sangji” was a notorious group for verbal abuse, assault, extortion, and theft. One victim, known as Student “X”, explained how they would excuse themselves from class to go to an empty classroom. While the students of the class were in the gym, they would steal items.

At the time, X was an eighth grader and revealed she stole because she was told to by Hieora. “I did it because an older sister [Kim Hieora] told me to. She wanted to pay for her mother’s hospital fees,” said X. The incident led Student “A”, a ninth grader at the time, to the principal’s office alongside Hieora. Hieora denied the allegations of forcing them to steal.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dispatch also spoke with Student “B” about Hiero and the Big Sangji. “There was a group called Big Sangji at the school. They extorted money from others and gave it to the oldest members of the group. If you didn’t have money, they would curse at you and hit you. Kim Hieora was also part of Big Sangji,” they explained. Student “C” also claimed the money they stole was used to “buy cigarettes, alcohol, and go to karaoke. They would buy presents for their boyfriends using that money. If you didn’t give it to them, they would continue to harass you.”

Looking further into the accusations, Dispatch published proof of Hieora’s involvement through her comments on an online forum for the group.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kim Hieora doesn’t deny her involvement with Big Sangji

Since the news of the bullying accusations, Hieora issued a public statement explaining she was a part of Big Sangji, but the group was not what people are claiming it was. The Glory actor claims Big Sangji was instead an online chat group.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Yes. I wasn’t a model student when I was in middle school. I did mess around. But Big Sangji wasn’t a group of bullies. At the time, it was popular to have an online community with your friends. Big Sangji was the name of the online community. It was not a secret place for only bullies,” said Hieora.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But the actor further explained that she did hang out and was friends with some of the members of the group. “It’s true I gathered with the Big Sangji friends. I also was hit by the older students at the school for no reason. But I did not hit the younger students or my friends,” said the actor. In response to the extortion accusations, Hieora explained that her seniors would demand money from her, and with no time to get it, she and others would collect money from younger students.

Dispatch

Amid the accusations, Hiero apologized, stating, “I do admit I was a spectator to these things, and I am sorry. But I did not participate in verbal abuse or assault. Why did my name come out in this? Was I next to you at that time? Was I passing by you? I never took the lead on this… Maybe I didn’t take it seriously because it was the younger students who were being bullied. Thinking back on that, it was a big mistake for me to be a bystander.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to Soompi, the actor’s agency issued a statement asking for everyone’s patience as they prepare a full public announcement.

Kim Hieora’s SNL appearance has been cancelled

Since the news of Hieora’s bullying and school violence accusations, a source said she has been removed from her upcoming filming schedule for SNL Korea Season 4.

Fans and netizens are not only stunned by the length of Dispatch’s exposé against Hieora but also the circumstances surrounding it. The actor gained acclaim from fans for her impressive and evil role as a bully in Netflix’s The Glory. Shortly after the success of the K-drama, director Ahn Gil-ho was accused of past bullying.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to NME, an anonymous source came forward to accuse Ahn of physically assaulting a student during his time at an international school in the Philippines in 1996. Ahn initially refuted the claims. But he later issued an apology stating he unintentionally hurt someone believing he was protecting his then-girlfriend.

Read more news about K-dramas like the turmoil behind the age gap in Cinderella at 2AM here, why Park Seo-joon stopped taking romance roles here, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo possible return to K-dramas here.