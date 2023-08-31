BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in talks to star in zombie-thriller K-drama

Global K-Pop idol Jisoo from BLACKPINK might make her return to the small screen, as she and actor Park Jung-min were given offers to star in a new zombie thriller K-drama by the writer of Parasite.

Fans have been curious about when Jisoo would return to her acting career. She had her first major role in the controversial 2021 romance Snowdrop alongside actor Jung Hae-in. Its storyline caused some stir among netizens, portraying a spy/student romance in the backdrop of the real-life events of the June 1987 Democracy Movement.

Despite the K-drama’s turmoil, Jisoo was praised for her impressive acting as the female lead Eun Yeong-ro. While BLACKPINK has been busy dominating with world tours, Jisoo might be ready to step away from K-Pop for a bit in a new K-drama.

Reports claim Jisoo and Park have been given offers to star in a Coupang Play drama titled Influenza. The news comes with more excitement, as it’s a collaboration between scriptwriter Han Ji-won from Parasite, director Yoon Sung-hyun of Bleak Night and Time to Hunt, and writer Ji Ho-jin.

Influenza K-drama has BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung-min play a couple fighting off zombies

The age of zombies is far from over as the Influenza K-drama focuses on a recently broken-up couple hoping to reunite while trying to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Actor Park is known for his roles in Entourage, Hellbound, and the movie Smugglers. For Influenza, he is in talks to star as the male lead Jae-yoon. The character delayed his military service until the age of 26 after unsuccessfully looking for an alternate job in the defense industry.

While devoted to his girlfriend, he becomes obsessive over her and the uncertainty of their future. So much so that he breaks up with her. But sooner rather than later, a zombie apocalypse unfolds. Fans will see a once weak character face a world of danger and threats to become a squad leader.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is in talks to star as Young-joo, a young woman new to the workforce. While she awaits her boyfriend’s return from his mandatory military service, Young-joo learns about their breakup. She is well aware that Jae-yoon had difficulty understanding her genuine feelings for him. Hoping to reconcile, she ventures to meet him but finds herself in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

Determined to find Jae-yoon, she ventures through zombie-ravaged streets and becomes a stronger character in her quest for survival and love. According to Soompi, both actors have received offers to star in the K-drama and are in the process of reviewing them.

