The Uncanny Counter Season 2 left some fans “disappointed” for a few reasons

The webtoon K-drama The Uncanny Counter Season 2 ended its run with high ratings, but fans online had different opinions.

The Uncanny Counter follows a group of individuals given superhuman powers by the afterlife. They’re tasked to hunt down rouge demons on Earth. The first season was a success on Netflix, with fans hoping for a second installment. While fans got what they wanted, The Uncanny Counter joined the growing list of K-dramas that broke the one-season rule.

K-dramas are well known for sticking to a 16-episode or less run. But as more K-dramas are being adapted from webtoons and influenced by American entertainment, second and even third installments are being normalized. According to Soompi, The Uncanny Counter Season 2 ended with a 6.1 percent rating.

But some fans watched the K-drama with disappointment over the lack of good writing, storyline buildup, and even annoyed at the main characters.

The Uncanny Counter Season 2 fans were annoyed by So Mun

Fans on Reddit expressed their displeasure with The Uncanny Counter Season 2’s poor writing and growing tired of So Mun’s antics, so a lot of them started skipping a majority of episodes

A fan on Reddit commented, “I’ve grown tired of this show, and it’s disappointing to admit. The writing could be better.” Many other fans agreed that the writing left little room for good character development. While there was good chemistry, there was no heart.

“The writing really let this season down. I always felt like this was a show that never really lived up to its potential, and I guess it’ll stay that way. The actors were really committed but there was just no character development at all for the heroes or the enemies,” said another fan.

One fan felt Ha-na (Kim Se-jeong) received a lot of screen time, but the timing was off. The fan expressed that newcomer Jeok-beong (Yoo In-soo) “never improved as a counter. And was such an annoying, whiny character. Even until E12.”

To some surprise, fans began to roll their eyes at So Mun (Jo Byeong-gyu) throughout the season. “So Mun is getting on my nerves. I know he’s the lead character but he’s low-key too full of himself, thinking that he can save everyone when in fact, he’s only causing the danger/loss of more innocent lives by being stubborn,” said one fan. The Uncanny Counter Season 2 left little risk as Mae-ok (Yum Hye-ran) has the ability to heal anyone.

With one simple line, a fan commented, “Some shows are better off not having a sequel and this is one of them.” Could The Uncanny Counter have survived without a Season 2? Possibly, but with the webtoon having a continuing storyline there was room for more. K-dramas are falling into the influence of American series as they broke into mainstream media during the Hallyu wave.

