Cinderella at 2AM fans concerned over actors’ extreme age gap in K-drama

A new K-drama has been announced with Cinderella at 2AM possibly starring actors Shin Hyun-been and Moon Sang-min as romantic interests on screen. But the announcement came with some concern from fans with the actors’ extreme age gap in real life and in the K-drama.

Shin is well-known for her role in Netflix’s Slice-of-Life medical K-drama Hospital Playlist. Actor Moon has gained praise for his role in Netflix’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella. Both actors are in consideration to star in Cinderella at 2AM, based on a webtoon.

The romantic comedy focuses on a female lead who prioritizes protecting herself. She soon meets a third-generation chaebol who believes in protecting his love at all costs. Cinderella at 2 AM’s storyline involves an in-office relationship as the two characters meet at work.

While Cinderella at 2AM sounds like a promising storyline, K-drama fans are dismayed with the obvious age gap between the two actors. An age gap that is roughly a 14-year difference. “Noona” romances are nothing new in K-dramas, but Cinderella at 2AM might have gone too far.

Cinderella at 2AM actor Moon Sang-min is only 23 years old

While Cinderella at 2AM is a clear age-gap romance, Moon Sang-nim was born in 2000, while his supposed co-star Shin Hyun-been is 37 years old and was born in 1986.

People born after the 2000s are considered babies to anyone born and raised in the 80s and 90s. It’s hard to believe that Moon and Shin can have a successful and convincing on-screen romance due to the 14-year age gap.

According to Soompi, Shin would star as Ha Yoon-seo, a dedicated and skillful career woman. Yoon-seo is the head of a brand marketing team at a card company. Despite her success in her career, she fails at romance. She meets Seo Joo-woon (Moon) who is undeniably handsome with a good body. But no one is aware he is the son of the company’s chairman.

With the news of the new K-drama, fans could not conceal their gasps and shock at the age difference between the actors. A fan on Twitter said, “Are they the couple? Is the story about a younger man and an older woman?? Because the age gap is quite big.”

On Soompi, a fan commented, “Love them both individually and so excited and anticipated their new project, but they have 14 years age gap, probably not a love line together right? Even though our Hyun-been eonni doesn’t look her age, but Sang-min is still a baby.” Another fan explained that it seems the production company has no issue with the obvious age gap in Cinderella at 2AM K-drama.

