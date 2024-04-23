Kevin Costner really doesn’t want you to see this movie, and here’s why

There’s one movie in Kevin Costner’s filmography that he’d rather you didn’t see, and once you know what it is, you’ll understand why.

The career of Kevin Costner has featured the highest highs (Dances With Wolves) and some pretty low lows (The Postman), but none of his films have ever received as much hate from the man himself as his first ever movie, Sizzle Beach U.S.A.

Sizzle Beach U.S.A — also confusingly called Malibu Hot Summer — wasn’t released until 1986 (despite being shot in 1978-1979). As such, this has caused much confusion about what Costner’s “first movie” really is, since despite being the first movie he shot, it came long after several other films he appeared in, including The Big Chill and Silverado.

Article continues after ad

One thing you need to know about Sizzle Beach is that, put simply, Costner doesn’t like this movie. Costner has barely talked about Sizzle Beach over the years, and in some instances, he’s straight-up said that his first film was Night Shift.

Article continues after ad

His disdain for the “sexploitation” film runs so deep that the actor attempted to buy the rights so that he could prevent anyone else from seeing it. However, the production company, Troma Entertainment, declined.

Troma Entertainment Kevin Costner as John in Sizzle Beach U.S.A

Why did Costner try to erase Sizzle Beach from existence? Reportedly, there are a few reasons, but one need only watch it to understand why he might not have such fond memories of the raunchy, sex-obsessed flick. (An ironic turn, since it’s rumored that Costner was uncomfortable when it came to filming a sex scene.)

Article continues after ad

Overall, Sizzle Beach U.S.A is not looked upon kindly. Following three young women as they rent a house in Malibu, it’s seen as nothing more than a vapid sex comedy, known for its weak plot and bad writing. TV Guide once described the film as “inept from the opening titles to the closing credits.”

Bear in mind, Costner was also on the brink of becoming a star. Just a year after Sizzle Beach would release, Costner’s other movies — The Untouchables and No Way Out — were due to come out. Being on the cusp of forging his career in “legitimate” movies would have no doubt made him nervous about Sizzle Beach coming out and undoing it all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, Sizzle Beach didn’t do much damage when it came to Costner’s budding career. In the years after its release, Costner went on a star-making streak with films such as Field of Dreams, Dances with Wolves, and JFK.

Of course, Costner’s career is divisive, to say the least. He’s also had plenty of negative responses to his work as well, mainly aimed at Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Bodyguard, and The Postman. But clearly, none ever bothered him as much as Sizzle Beach U.S.A.

For more Kevin Costner, check out our guide to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, and learn more about his upcoming movie, Horizon: An American Saga.