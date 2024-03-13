A video of comedian John Mulaney trolling the movie Field of Dreams has gone viral, resulting in star Kevin Costner posting a funny response online.

Field of Dreams was a sleeper hit in the summer of 1989, the Kevin Costner drama grossing $85 million from a budget of $15 million.

Which was a surprise, as it has a pretty unusual plot, with the official synopsis as follows: “Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella is encouraged by a mysterious voice to build a baseball pitch on his land. According to the celestial guide, this unusual step will result in the appearance of the ghost of his father’s hero, the baseball legend Shoeless Joe Jackson. Bemused yet intrigued by the heavenly intervention, Ray risks his livelihood installing the pitch, and finds an unlikely, and unwilling, partner to help explain the reasons he is doing so: burned-out radical author Terence Mann.”

The movie tugs on the heart-strings – most notably during an emotionally-charged climax – and is considered a classic to this day. Though thanks to John Mulaney, fans might now be seeing the Field of Dreams story through slightly different eyes.

Kevin Costner posts hilarious response to viral Field of Dreams vid

While handing out the Academy Awards for Sound on Sunday, John Mulaney described Field of Dreams, and his summing up of the story makes the movie seems insane. But Kevin Costner had no issue with the bit, posting on his band’s Twitter/X account: “Not a bad summary,” followed by a crying-laughing emoji.

That post is in response to Mulaney explaining how important sound is to movies, name-checking the likes of Jaws, When Harry Met Sally, and… Madame Web . He then uses Field of Dreams as an example:

“What about that moment in Field of Dreams where we hear, ‘If you build it, he will come,’ and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field. Or I guess he doesn’t build it — he mows down corn, and then there is a field and he’s like, ‘I’m going to watch ghosts play baseball,’ and the bank is like, ‘You wanna pay your mortgage?’ And he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball.’

“And then he finds James Earl Jones, who wrote The Boat Rocker, which I thought was a real book deep into my 20s, and he’s like, ‘People will come, Ray’ – he’s the only one with a financial plan. But what’s weird is Timothy Busfield pushes little Gaby Hoffmann off the bleachers and she falls down and she’s unconscious.

“He comes up and he pats her on the back a couple of times and he’s like, ‘Hot dog, stuck in the throat,’ and then he can’t go back in the game. Because I guess there’s a rule in ghost baseball that if you leave the field at any point to become an elderly ghost and do the Heimlich maneuver, you can’t return to the field.”

All of which got a big laugh at the Oscars, and really isn’t a bad summary of Field of Dreams.