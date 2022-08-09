The Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition is releasing this month – but how long is it, and what’s in the extended cut?

Dominion is the conclusion of the Jurassic saga that kicked off with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic. Since then, we’ve had The Lost World and Jurassic Park 3, before the franchise was revived with Jurassic World in 2016, and followed by Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.

The sixth film in the series starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, while the original cast – Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum – all returned for one last hurrah. In our review, we described it as a “stellar way to close the curtain.”

Soon, fans will be able to squeeze even more out of the final chapter, as an extended cut is due for release this month. But when will it be released, how long is it, and what scenes are in it?

Universal Pictures Jurassic World Dominion is getting an extended cut.

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition: How long is the extended cut?

The Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition will feature 14 minutes of additional footage, taking the runtime to two hours and 40 minutes (160 minutes).

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition: When and where can I watch it?

The extended cut is due for release on August 16 as part of its Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray release.

The home entertainment release will also include several bonus features, with behind-the-scenes clips of the film’s VFX; for example, you can see the cast meet the Giganotosaurus for the first time.

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition: What’s in the extended cut?

The extended cut will feature 14 minutes of additional footage; some never-before-seen, while you can expect to see the epic prologue opening the new edition, taking audiences back to 65 million years ago.

Explaining why it was cut from the theatrical release, director Colin Treverrow told The Wrap: “[It was] maybe too Malick-ian for a big summer movie. It was the beginning of the movie, it’s the first five minutes of the film and something I’m very proud of.

“In our negotiations for how long this movie could be, and it’s still a pretty long movie, we realized that it was going to have to go.

“Universal supported my request to just give it to everyone for free and let people watch this prologue as a way to bring them into the world that we were creating. Hopefully, and I could almost say assuredly, someday you will be able to see it again.”

As for other scenes in the extended cut, we’ll update this space when upon release.

In the meantime, you can check out the full list of bonus features included in the home release below:

EXTENDED VERSION – An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate opening.

– An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate opening. BATTLE AT BIG ROCK – Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the short film takes place one year after the events of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM in Big Rock National Park.

– Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the short film takes place one year after the events of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM in Big Rock National Park. A NEW BREED OF VFX – VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.

– VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION. DINOSAURS AMONG US: INSIDE JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME – Cast and filmmakers discuss the evolution of the franchise and the special union of characters from JURASSIC PARK and JURASSIC WORLD. UNDERGROUND DINO MARKET – Join filmmakers for a tour of the amazing dino market set and discover how they brought it to life. MAYHEM IN MALTA – A behind-the-scenes look at the Atrociraptor rooftop chase and Owen’s harrowing motorcycle ride through the narrow streets and alleyways of Malta.

SCARY REAL SPIT TAKE: THE RETURN OF THE DILOPHOSAURUS – Live-action dinosaurs supervisor John Nolan and his team reveal how they created the impressive Dilophosaurus animatronic. INSIDE THE DIMETRODON – Learn how the filmmaking team operated the terrifying Dimetrodon animatronic and hear from Laura Dern and Sam Neill on what it was like working with it. CREATING A PLAGUE – Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard discuss the enormous locusts featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION and the creature effects team reveals how they were created and deployed. PASSING THE BATA..N – Discover the craftsmanship behind the realistic-looking Beta animatronic and hear from Chris Pratt and Isabella Sermon on why they enjoyed working with it. GIGA-BITE – Go behind the scenes with the cast of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION as they are introduced to the biggest star of the film, the Giganotosaurus, for the very first time.

FINAL NIGHT – Witness the emotional final night of filming with the cast and crew of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.

Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition will be released on August 16 on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray.