Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is getting the weirdest alternate cut ever

If you’ve wondered what Planet of the Apes looks like without the apes, you’re getting your wish thanks to a special feature on the movie’s home video release.

It was revealed by People that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will finally get its home video release soon, coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on August 27, with a digital release coming July 9.

But the 4K Ultra HD release will include a unique viewing experience, featuring a cut that removes the digital ape effects. Instead, you’ll be able to see the actors performing in mocap.

Article continues after ad

Called Inside the Lens: The Raw Cut, this will allow viewers to watch the original version of the film in a split-screen view with a new cut that focuses on the performances of the ape actors by presenting them without visual effects.

It may sound jarring to anyone who isn’t in the know to consider watching an unfinished movie with fewer visual effects. But for the modern Planet of the Apes films, those performances were a key selling point to longtime fans.

Article continues after ad

The rebooted Planet of the Apes series was marketed heavily on the captured performance of well-known actors for the apes, most notably Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis as Caesar. The sequels added stars like Toby Kebbell, Judy Greer, and Steve Zahn to flesh out its world of apes.

Article continues after ad

Much like the other movies in the series, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes relies heavily on performances from mocap actors. That includes Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, and Peter Macon, among others.

Those performances are downright beloved, which makes it all the more bizarre the franchise has never won a special effects Oscar. The new cut will be an exciting way to see not only how the new movie was made but also how much the actors put into their performances.

If you need something to pass the time until Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes comes to home video (or gets a sequel, perhaps), you can read all about the director’s thoughts on Planet of the Apes fan theories, or other great movies to watch in cinemas this month.

Article continues after ad