Julia Roberts hopes for a sequel to iconic rom-com My Best Friend’s Wedding

Julia Roberts recently revealed that she would love to do a sequel to her classic romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding.

When it comes to the genre of romantic comedies, one of the biggest figures who still looms large is Julia Roberts.

Over her decades long career, Roberts has starred in some of the most iconic films in that space including Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, and Runaway Bride.

Though she hasn’t been too many rom-com films lately, Roberts is still open to the idea and recently divulged that she would love to do a sequel to one of her most iconic films in the genre.

Roberts is ready and willing to do My Best Friend’s Wedding

Roberts recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where the talkshow host asked her which film from her career deserves a sequel.

“I think, maybe, ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’” Roberts said, “Because there’s so many people in it, and to see what they’re doing and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going.”

My Best Friend’s Wedding premiered in 1997 and followed Julianne Potter (Roberts) trying to and ultimately failing at stopping the wedding of her best friend Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney) to his fiancée Kimberly Wallace (Cameron Diaz).

Roberts also revealed one of the rom-com roles she turned down during her career was Kathleen Kelly in Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail, which ultimately went to Meg Ryan.

“I can’t think of any else, but also there’s things that you don’t get like Meg Ryan was supposed to be in ‘Steel Magnolias,’ and she was still filming ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ so I got that part,” Roberts explained, “Cate Blanchett was supposed to be in ‘Closer,’ but she got pregnant, so then I got that part. So I’ve lucked into some good stuff.”

The actress went on to gush about how she loves to participate and watch romantic comedies, but they’re “hard to get right.”

“There is a really simple math to it, but how do you make it special?” Roberts asked, “How do you keep people interested when you can kind of predict what is coming?”

