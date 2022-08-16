John Wick prequel series moving from Starz to Peacock, arriving in early 2023

The upcoming John Wick prequel series, The Continental, has just been announced to be moving from streaming platform Starz over to Peacock, owned by NBCUniversal. An early 2023 release window was also confirmed.

John Wick’s prequel series The Continental will be released in 2023 and has now been taken over by the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. Previously, the show was set to release on Starz and had been first announced to be coming to the outlet over four years ago.

As reported in Deadline, Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs said: “John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world.

“This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for The Continental, and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly-anticipated streaming events of 2023.”

Given that Peacock recently bought the rights for the John Wick films, it is unsurprising to hear that they will now be going ahead with the TV show. The show is an origin story of the Continental Hotel, one of the central locations in the John Wick lore and a location that serves as a safe space for many of the assassins in the franchise.

The series will center around hotel manager Winston Scott. While Ian McShane plays an older version of the character in the films, actor Colin Woodell will bring a younger and less experienced Scott to life.

Lionsgate The Continental Hotel is one of the most important locations in the John Wick franchise.

The show is set in New York in 1975 and will focus on Scott as he navigates the criminal underworld of the city, comes face to face with some of the world’s most dangerous criminals and all the while, is trying to take and maintain control of The Continental Hotel.

As well as Woodell, the series is also set to include Mel Gibson as Cormac, Peter Greene, who plays Uncle Charlie, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ben Robson as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen and Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon.

And while the show does take place in the John Wick universe, John Wick himself is not expected to appear in the show. However, for those hanging to see Keanu Reeves back in action, the wait won’t be too long after The Continental is released, with John Wick: Chapter 4 set to release in March 2023. The series will also be getting a spin-off film called Ballerina and will star Knives Out star Ana De Armas.

For all the latest John Wick news, check out Dexerto’s full coverage on the franchise here.