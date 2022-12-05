John Wick Chapter 4 is the “hardest” movie Keanu Reeves has “ever made”

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

John Wick Chapter 4 took its toll on Keanu Reeves – according to the star, it’s the “hardest” movie he’s made in his entire career.

Next year, Baba Yaga finally returns in the fourth chapter of the John Wick franchise, the crème de la crème of 21st-century action cinema.

The first trailer was a spine-tingling feast of violent delights, from horseback gunfights to Reeves and Donnie Yen exchanging bullets and swords.

With a fifth movie already in the works, Reeves’ tenure as the Continental’s most beloved hitman is far from over – but the weight of the series’ demands is growing heavier with each entry.

Keanu Reeves talks challenges of John Wick Chapter 4

During a recent appearance at CCXP in Brazil, Reeves spoke about making John Wick Chapter 4; more specifically, the difficulty and stamina required during production.

“John Wick 4 is the hardest movie I’ve ever made,” he said, as per Comic Book.

“In terms of action, it’s the hardest film I’ve ever made. But that’s what makes it good.”

Speaking more about what to expect from the sequel, Reeves said “there’s a lot of people that are coming after [Wick], and there [are] a lot of different kinds of scenes that are fun for the action”, including a set-piece around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, described as a “fight scene in traffic.”

“The table is this world above the world; and the people, the assassins, under the table are as boundless as the grains of sand on the beach. So there [are] a lot of people coming after John Wick,” he continued.

“But really, for the John Wick films, it’s really just the invention of the scene, right? How can you do these scenes?”

John Wick Chapter 4 hits cinemas on March 24, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.