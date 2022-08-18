Jesse Eisenberg would be ‘shocked’ if he ended up returning as Lex Luthor

During the Sarajevo Film Festival, Jesse Eisenberg said he’d be “shocked” if he ever reprised his role as Lex Luthor.

Technically, Jesse Eisenberg has appeared in three DCEU projects – Batman v Superman, Justice League (2017), and the latter’s Snyder Cut.

Audiences were divided on the actor’s portrayal of the iconic Superman villain, though many agreed he was at least fun to watch.

Post-credit scenes for both Justice League movies hinted at a bigger role for Luthor, one potentially involving the Legion of Doom or the Injustice League.

But the ongoing shakeup at Warner Bros. indicates Eisenberg’s Luthor may never reenter the spotlight.

Jesse Eisenberg isn’t confident about returning as Lex Luthor

At the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival, Eisenberg told an audience he took the criticism of his performance as Lex Luthor personally, especially given the effort that he and Batman v Superman writer Chris Terrio put into developing the character.

The actor later spoke with Deadline, noting that he wouldn’t rule out possibly reprising the role. However, Eisenberg said he’d be surprised if an opportunity to star in another DC film presented itself.

Eisenberg shared the following with the publication, in part:

“I’d be shocked if I wound up in a DC movie, but it would be a pleasant shock. Listen, I’m not a comic book fan. To me, it was not playing a role that I’d envisioned since childhood. To me, it was a chance to play this great character that this great writer wrote, and I loved doing that.”

Jesse Eisenberg’s future as Lex Luthor isn’t the only uncertainty with respect to WB’s DC-branded slate of films.

The cancellation of the nearly completed Batgirl movie raises questions about what else may end up on the chopping block.

But with Ben Affleck returning as Batman for Aquaman 2, perhaps some impossiblities no longer warrant the status of impossible.