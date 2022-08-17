Jensen Ackles teases The Boys Season 4 return with cryptic message

Jensen Ackles is “on his way” to return as Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 4, according to his latest cryptic message.

I can’t be the only one who’s still listening to, “Five Freddy told me everybody’s fly…” every day, or shimmying as Soldier Boy sings, “And don’t stop, sure shot, go out to the parking lot”?

Ackles debuted as the bigoted, pot-smoking, granny-gawking Captain America in The Boys Season 3, helping Butcher, Hughie, and the others in their efforts to take out Homelander once and for all.

The Supernatural star’s arrival in the show was heavily anticipated, and he didn’t disappoint. However, the finale seemingly left his future locked inside a capsule – but it looks like he’s coming back after all.

Spoilers for The Boys Season 3 to follow…

Jensen Ackles teases return as Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 4

While the finale aired just over a month ago, The Boys Season 4 isn’t mucking about – it’s already kicked off production, with Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Karl Urban (Butcher), and Jack Quaid (Hughie) marking the occasion on Instagram.

Urban posted a photo of him and Quaid having a drink together, captioned: “Start as you mean to go on! Season 4. Let’s go!!!”

Among fans’ comments, Ackles wrote: “Pour me a double….I’m on my way.”

At the end of Season 3, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) sacrificed herself by pushing Soldier Boy out of Vought Tower, and preventing any casualties from his radioactive blast. They both survived however, and Soldier Boy was locked away in a capsule, incapacitated with nerve gas.

Will Jensen Ackles return as Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 4?

Considering he wasn’t killed in the Season 3 finale, it’s highly likely we’ll see Soldier Boy again.

In an interview with Variety, Ackles said he’d be keen to reprise the role, but he didn’t have any idea whether it was on the cards for Season 4.

“I’d like to get a call off the bench, and I don’t think [showrunner Eric Kripke] ever wants to close any doors.

“So keeping that door open a crack for Soldier Boy to use, in whatever capacity that fits, is definitely something that I think he would do as a writer.”

The Boys Season 4 is expected to hit Prime Video next summer.