James Earl Jones is back as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3

Darth Vader was seen in the second episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but not heard, meaning fans were unsure if James Earl Jones would again be voicing the character. But in Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the actor once again lends his basso profondo to the iconic villain.

Who is James Earl Jones?

James Earl Jones is one of the greats of American theater and film. Born in Mississippi in 1931, Jones made his name in Shakespeare onstage, appearing in productions of Othello, Hamlet, and King Lear.

James Earl Jones made the move into movies with Dr. Strangelove in 1964, and went on to appear in the likes of Conan the Barbarian, Coming to America, Field of Dreams, and The Hunt For Red October.

Advertisement

He’s also one of the few actors to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, commonly known as an EGOT.

How many time has James Earl Jones voiced Darth Vader?

His wonderfully deep voice means James Earl Jones has also had a successful career adding gravitas to commercials and animated projects. While since 1977 he’s been voicing Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies.

Jones played the character in the original trilogy, and briefly in Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One, and The Rise of Skywalker, meaning he’s voiced Vader six times on film.

Now he’s doing vocal duties in Obi-Wan Kenobi, once again bringing a boat-load of bass to the big bad.

Advertisement

What does Darth Vader say in Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Darth Vader is known for his iconic lines, from “I am your father” to “You don’t know the power of the Dark Side.” Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi adds to that list.

When addressing Inquisitor Reva, Vader says: “I have been watching you Third Sister. I know what you seek. Prove yourself and the position of Grand Inquisitor is yours. Fail, and you will not live to regret it.”

Read More: All the news from Star Wars Celebration

The threats become even more pronounced when Darth Vader comes face-to-face with Kenobi. “You cannot run Obi-Wan,” he tells the Jedi Master, before the pair do battle and he comments: “The years have made you weak.”

Advertisement

Vader answers: “I am what you made me,” when Kenobi questions what he has become, then tells Obi-Wan: “You should have killed me when you had the chance.”

But as voiced by James Earl Jones, Darth Vader saves the best until last, levitating Obi-Wan, forcing him into a river of fire, and as the flames engulf his old friend, stating: “Your pain has only just begun.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently streaming on Disney+.