James Cameron shares remastered Avatar trailer ahead of IMAX re-release

James Cameron has shared a breathtaking new trailer for Avatar ahead of its remastered re-release in IMAX next month, before Avatar: The Way of the Water hits cinemas.

There’s two kinds of people: those who remember Avatar as one of the greatest spectacles of the 21st century so far, soaring beyond anything that had been achieved in VFX and rightfully earning an eye-watering amount of money; and those who are wrong.

Avatar is still the highest-grossing movie of all time, with a worldwide gross of $2.847 billion. Avengers: Endgame briefly dethroned it, only for Cameron to fling the film back into cinemas in China and reclaim the top spot.

After 13 years, Avatar 2 will finally arrive this year. To mark the occasion, the original film is returning to cinemas, and the director has given us a sneak peek at the remastered blockbuster.

Avatar is returning to cinemas in 4K, and it’s just got a new trailer

Avatar is set for a theatrical re-release on September 23, ahead of the release of The Way of Water in December.

Cameron shared a new trailer and poster for the film on Twitter, writing: “Before our next chapter begins, experience Avatar in remastered 4K 3D HDR in theaters September 23rd for a limited time… we remastered the movie and decided it deserved a new poster.”

In a press release, Cameron announced that his Lightstorm Entertainment company is working with TrueCut Motion on the remaster alongside Titanic, with both films receiving upgraded HDR visuals and higher frame rates. Don’t worry, it won’t compromise the look of the movies in the same way as motion smoothing on your TVs.

“We’re bringing Avatar and Titanic back to the big screen, looking better in every way,” he said.

“We will be presenting both films in 4K with high dynamic range visuals and have been working with Pixelworks’ TrueCut Motion platform to remaster the films in high frame rate, while keeping the cinematic look of the original.”

Avatar returns to cinemas and IMAX on September 23. Avatar: The Way of Water is due for release on December 16.