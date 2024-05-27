Is Interstellar returning to cinemas? IMAX re-release explained

It’s been 10 years since Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending space epic Interstellar, and now fans can see it as originally intended yet again, as the movie will be returning to cinemas.

Interstellar was Nolan’s first film after working on The Dark Knight Rises, and it scratched an itch for longtime Nolan fans eager to see the director get away from superheroes. It paid off, too, and is hailed as one of Christopher Nolan’s best films.

With the upcoming 10th anniversary, rumors have been swirling that the film may be returning to cinemas. It would follow a string of other Nolan re-releases, with movies like Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight having recently enjoyed additional runs.

Interstellar’s release will mark a momentous occasion for fans who last saw the film in IMAX in 2015. So when will Interstellar be returning to cinemas?

When is the Interstellar IMAX re-release?

For the film’s 10th anniversary, Interstellar will be returning to cinemas on September 27, 2024.

This was confirmed by Empire Magazine, with the re-release will including digital screens, as well as Nolan’s preferred 70mm IMAX format.

The news of an Interstellar re-release was first revealed during a CinemaCon presentation in April 2024.

Interstellar’s original release in 2014 cleaned up at the box office, becoming the 10th highest-grossing film for the year. While that may sound low, consider the competition: Interstellar was up against heavy hitters like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies.

The Interstellar theatrical re-release shouldn’t be too surprising to longtime fans, as Nolan is a passionate advocate for the theater-going experience. Following the 2020 pandemic, Nolan was the first to come out swinging about the importance of movie theaters.

“These are places of joyful mingling where workers serve up stories and treats to the crowds that come to enjoy an evening out with friends and family. As a filmmaker, my work can never be complete without those workers and the audiences they welcome.” Nolan said in a 2020 Washington Post op-ed.

If Interstellar returning to cinemas is of interest to you, you can set a reminder for when tickets go on sale at AMC’s website. Until then, you can always watch all the new streaming movies coming in May 2024 or read about the best movies of 2024 so far.