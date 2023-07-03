Jack Ryan: Will John Krasinski return in Rainbow Six movie?

Jack Ryan Season 4 has finally arrived, and it may have just teased the return of John Krasinski in the Rainbow Six movie with Michael B. Jordan.

Krasinski, best known for playing Jim in The Office and other small bit-parts in rom-coms, entered a new stage of his career in Jack Ryan, playing the titular, former US Marine-turned-analyst.

The character was created by Tom Clancy, and he’s appeared on screens big and small for decades, from Alec Baldwin in The Hunt For Red October to Harrison Ford in Patriot Games.

The on-screen “Ryanverse” has been ongoing since 1990, and with Jack Ryan coming to an end with its fourth season, fans think it’s setting up Krasinski to star in the Rainbow Six movie.

John Krasinski could return as Jack Ryan in Rainbow Six movie

The first two episodes of Jack Ryan Season 4 recently dropped on Prime Video. Following their release, one fan shared a clip to Twitter that seems to hint at Krasinski’s eventual return as the character.

In the scene, President Bachler (David Bedella) is talking to Ryan and accuses him of not knowing if his own agency, the CIA, is responsible for a recent mission. “Meaning… it’s an ongoing process,” Ryan responds.

“Careful, Ryan. Keep using lines like that and you’re ready for politics,” the president tells him, and Ryan says: “God forbid.”

For those who don’t know, in the world of Rainbow Six – both the novel and the games – Ryan is the President of the United States. So, it’s hard to not see this as a nod, or perhaps something more.

The Rainbow Six movie will be directed by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski, with Michael B. Jordan reprising his role as John Clark after his introduction in Without Remorse. As per Empire, it will see Clark “commanding a multi-country anti-terrorist squad and facing off against a huge conspiracy plotting to wipe out most of humanity for the sake of the planet.”

While the first film dropped as a Prime Video Original, the sequel is set for a theatrical release. Given Amazon will still have a hand in its production, don’t be surprised if Krasinski makes an appearance and the events of Jack Ryan are canon in Rainbow Six.

