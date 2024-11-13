John Krasinski voted the ‘sexiest man alive’ and everyone’s divided

Well, the votes are in – The Office and A Quiet Place star John Krasinski has been voted 2024’s “sexiest man alive” by People magazine. While some fans agree, others have accused the competition of being “rigged.”

People’s annual feature has become an anticipated pop culture event, decided by the outlet’s team based on various criteria, from charisma and charm to success and mass appeal.

The reveal always sparks debate, and sometimes controversy, given what makes a person sexy is entirely subjective.

The first ‘sexiest man alive’ was Mel Gibson in 1985, with various celebs making the cut over the years, including John Legend, George Clooney, Idris Elba, and Tom Cruise.

NBC It’s a win for The Office fans

Now, it’s Krasinski’s turn. The actor-director has beaten out competition from the likes of Glen Powell, Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal, and Ryan Reynolds, telling People that he thought he was being “punked.”

As expected, the reaction to the news has been more split than The Office staff at a Dundie Awards ceremony. Of those who agree with the decision, one wrote on X/Twitter, “Okay, now THIS makes sense.”

“John Krasinski being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive is no surprise to many,” said another. “His charm, wit, and down-to-earth personality have made him a favorite. Definitely a well-deserved recognition!”

A third added, “When Krasinski found out about the honor, he joked that it was his kindness and thoughtfulness that earned him the title, but really, it’s all about the biceps.”

However, for every positive comment agreeing with the decision there’s a snarky response. As said by one, “The only true part about this is alive… sexy, hell no.”

“He is not sexy at all but whatever,” said another, and a third added, “Who is picking these men? We need to chat.”

Others went as far as to say the competition is rigged, with one writing in a separate post, “This month can’t get any worse, now we have John Krasinski rigging sexiest man alive???”

“This proves that the voting is rigged,” commented another. “Because John Krasinski is a D-list celebrity. And there is no way that he was chosen from all the men in Hollywood.”

And then there are those who shared who they believe should have won the title, including this person who asked, “Did Henry Cavill die?”

Another said, “Glen Powell, Jonathan Bailey, and Theo James have had a great year. Like, come on…”

Krasinski himself was shocked by the news. When asked by People what he thought when he found out, he replied, “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked.

“That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

As for how his wife, fellow Hollywood star Emily Blunt, reacted, he said she was “very excited,” and had even made a joke that they should get the cover story made into wallpaper for their house.

“Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think,” Krasinski added. “My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all.”

