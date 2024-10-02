Tobin Bell breaks silence on Saw 11 amid delays & “disagreement” rumors

Is Tobin Bell willing to play another game? The John Kramer star has broken his silence after rumors of delays and disagreements behind the scenes of Saw 11.

Saw 10 was a blood-spattered return to form for the horror movie franchise, not least thanks to the GOAT’s return, which was enabled by the story going back in time.

Given its post-credits scene, which brings back fan fave Detective Hoffman, talks soon turned to Saw 11, aka Saw XI, and in December 2023 it was given the greenlight.

Prior to this, producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules told Dexerto that if it were to go ahead, they’d be keen to focus on Hoffman once more.

But what about Kramer? Well, in a new interview with the LA Times, Bell confirmed he’s set to return for Saw XI. As stated by the outlet, he’ll be a “main part of it.”

“I’m really excited about continuing to develop him,” Bell said. “John Kramer is not done. There’s more to learn.”

Given both Kramer and Hoffman are dead in the current Saw timeline, we can expect a prequel in some form.

Bell’s return is welcome news for the fans, especially given the rumors surrounding Saw XI’s delay.

The new movie was originally set for release in September 2024 but later delayed to September 2025.

However, last week, prominent film industry leaker ViewerAnon was told by multiple sources that this date may be pushed back further, citing “creative disagreements among the producers, apparently…”

Following this, they tweeted, “An important update on Saw XI: I’m told the current hold-up is NOT because of creative, script, or director issues.

“The delay is due to disagreements between Mark Burg and Oren Koules. They own the rights, nothing goes forward without both agreeing.”

“Two sources stressed this is not a Saw 3D situation, Kevin Greutert is involved, and that people are happy with the direction of the story,” they added.

“So between Mark and Oren, is one of them telling the other to let Kevin cook while the other is saying the opposite?” asked one, to which ViewerAnon replied, “I don’t know what the specific issue is unfortunately.”

Since none of this has been verified, this is all just rumor at this stage. But at least we know the cast and crew will be returning and Saw 11 is definitely in the works.

And that’s enough for now, with fans reacting excitedly about the news of Bell’s return. “GOAT is back,” said one, while another wrote, “It ain’t Saw without him.”

A third added, “Very good news! I loved the last Saw! It wasn’t like the others, but it was refreshing to see the perspective of Kramer.”

For now, Saw XI is scheduled to release in September 2025.