Welcome to Derry IT prequel series ordered by HBO Max

HBO Max has officially ordered Welcome to Derry, an IT prequel series developed by IT director Andy Muschietti and Wonder Woman scribe (2017) Jason Fuchs.

Variety originally reported on the TV series back in March 2022, with sources claiming Muschietti and Fuchs had developed the story.

In November, Fuchs and Black Sails EP Brad Caleb Kane boarded the project as showrunners. Details about the plot of the new series remain scarce, though uncorroborated reports suggest it may depict Pennywise’s origins.

The latest update brings with it good news for those interested in what else the IT universe has to say about the creepy clown.

HBO Max gives the green light to IT’s Welcome to Derry series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order for Welcome to Derry. Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs are all involved.

Fuchs is penning the pilot episode for the series, which will “expand the vision” of the acclaimed New Line Cinema films. Brad Caleb Kane and Fuchs remain attached as the show’s executive producers, THR noted in its report.

New Line Cinema IT (2017)

Casting and plot-related details have yet to be specified. But Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, had this to say about the series order:

“We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, and Brad Caleb Kane. This prequel will expand the IT storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry.”

There’s no word on what the future holds for IT adaptations outside of HBO Max’s Welcome to Derry prequel series. As such, whether or not an IT Chapter Three is in the works is not yet known.