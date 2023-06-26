It Ends With Us author responds to criticism over casting and costumes

Colleen Hoover, International and #1 New York Times bestselling author has finally responded to the backlash received for the film adaptation of her book, It Ends With Us, namely around the casting and costumes.

The author revealed that she is “extremely happy” about the adaptation that stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. It Ends With Us has been one of the most highly anticipated book-to-film adaptations in recent years.

Colleen responded to the backlash the adaptation has been receiving at her annual Book Bonanza Festival, acknowledging that fans are “upset about outfits”.

However, she continued that she loved the conversation the character’s wardrobes have brought about. According to the best-selling author, it means that people “care” about the adaptation.

Colleen said, “I don’t remember describing outfits at all. I don’t care what they have on. In my head, it’s about the conversation they’re having and the story. It’s the same way in the movie.”

Hoover responded to the criticism over the casting

She addressed the outfits that fans have seen are completely out of context. Hoover even responded to the backlash received for the casting of Blake and Justin.

The author explained, “Back when I wrote ‘It Ends With Us,’ the new adult (genre) was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That’s what I was contracted to do.”

“I made Lily very young. I didn’t know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years,” she added. “There’s not a 20-something neurosurgeon.”

Why has It Ends With Us adaptation received backlash?

Fans have been expressing how upset they are on various social media platforms as they were confused with the casting, which ‘aged up’ the characters. They were also concerned about several photos they saw of Blake from the set.

Fans of the book also criticized these costumes and expressed that they are not at all how the character would be dressing.

Ever since they have been concerned about the adaptation and wondered if the movie would live up to their expectations. The production of the film has been stopped temporarily until the Writers Guild of America strike will be resolved.