Olivia Colman’s 2023 comedy mystery movie Wicked Little Letters has finally been released, but is it available on Netflix?

Wicked Little Letters is a fun treat for fans who like an investigative storyline but with the added touch of comedic moments. The 2023 movie was originally released at the Toronto International Film Festival to mixed reviews. It’s based on a real-life incident that will certainly pique people’s interest.

Set in the 1920s, Edith (Olivia Colman) and the residents of her neighborhood start to receive profanity-driven and wicked letters. They soon suspect Rose (Jessie Buckley) and she’s charged with the crime. But as the other women dive into the mystery, they realize Rose may not be responsible.

Article continues after ad

Wicked Little Letters may very well be a fun watch on a Sunday afternoon. Here’s everything to know if it’s available to stream.

Is Wicked Little Letters on Netflix?

No, the movie isn’t available to stream on Netflix or any streaming platforms yet.

Article continues after ad

Wicked Little Letters was officially released in theaters on March 29, 2024, in the U.S., with it being released in the UK in February. The movie is currently available in select theaters to watch, but there’s no news of it getting streaming rights. Song Pictures Classics acquired North American and Chinese distribution rights for the movie.

Critics found the movie to be a fun and easy comedy to watch thanks to its impressive cast, despite its lackluster mystery. Heartstopper actor Olivia Colman stars as Edith Swan, a devout and unmarried Christian, living with her parents.

Article continues after ad

Jessie Buckley stars as Rose, the person being accused of writing the foul letters and was once friends with Edith. The rest of the cast for Wicked Little Letters includes Anjana Vasan, Timothy Spall, Gemma Jones, Lolly Adefope, and more well-known British actors.

While Wicked Little Letters isn’t available to stream yet, you can catch plenty of new movies releasing on streaming platforms.