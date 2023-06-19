With rumors circulating that a new Shrek movie might soon be in the works, here’s details of how many films make up the franchise.

Shrek is one of the most successful animated series in celluloid history. Loosely based on the children’s book of the same name by William Steig, the films revolve around the titular ogre, who embarks on adventures with a donkey called Donkey, and his beloved Princess Fiona.

Mike Myers voices Shrek, Eddie Murphy is Donkey, and Cameron Diaz plays Fiona. While the likes of John Cleese, Julie Andrews, Antonio Banderas, John Lithgow, Rupert Everett, Jennifer Saunders, Justin Timberlake, Eric Idle, John Hamm, and Jane Lynch have all voiced characters.

Article continues after ad

The resulting films have been a box office phenomenon, grossing nearly $3 billion at the box office. As well spawning multiple spinoffs, TV films, and even a stage production.

How many Shrek movies are there?

There are a total of four Shrek movies. Two further TV movies. And two spinoff movies.

Shrek movies:

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek the Third (2007)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Shrek TV movies:

Shrek the Halls (2007)

Scared Shrekless (2010)

Spinoff movies:

Puss in Boots (2011)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Will there be a Shrek 5?

Even though Shrek 5 hasn’t been green-lit yet, it seem like a fifth instalment is inevitable at this point.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Way back in 2014, DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg told the Fox Business Network (as quoted by Variety): “I think you can be confident that we’ll have another chapter in the Shrek series. We’re not finished, and more importantly, neither is he.”

Article continues after ad

But that was nearly a decade ago. In 2023 however, the voice cast and the creative team have been alluding to a fifth Shrek.

In January, Eddie Murphy told Etalk: “If [DreamWorks] ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey. They did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have done a Donkey movie.’ Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

Article continues after ad

While in April Chris Melendandri – who serves as a creative partner to DreamWorks Animation – said he was approaching the Shrek sequel like the recent Super Mario Bros movie.

“It’s not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements,” Meledandri told Variety. “And then you’re hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that.”

Article continues after ad

Regarding that cast, negotiations are apparently ongoing, with Melendandri saying: “We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.”

Until there’s more news about the sequel, here’s our Shrek 5 hub, plus details of how to watch the movies in order here.