Is Rocky in Creed 3? Sylvester Stallone’s absence explained

Creed 3 hits cinemas this week, with star Michael B. Jordan directing the latest instalment of the boxing franchise. But controversy has surrounded Sylvester Stallone’s involvement – or non-involvement – so read on to find out what’s happening with Rocky in the new Creed.

The Creed movies have spun off from the Rocky franchise in impressive fashion, receiving critical acclaim while doing big numbers at the box office.

Rocky Balboa plays a prominent part in the first two movies as Adonis Creed’s trainer, with Sylvester Stallone even earning himself an Academy Award nomination in the process.

But Stallone has long had a fractured relationship with Rocky and Creed producer Irwin Winkler, with the actor frequently venting his anger at his former collaborator on social media. That has had a knock-on effect with the new Creed movie.

Article continues after ad

Is Rocky in Creed 3?

No, Rocky is not in Creed 3. At least not in the flesh. The character is alluded to early in proceedings, when the film’s protagonist – Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) says to Adonis: “If Apollo Creed can take a chance on some underdog, why can’t you?” Which is a reference to the original Rocky, where Apollo gifted Balboa a title shot.

Then later in the movie, when Adonis is trying to secure Anderson his own title shot, he name-checks the Italian Stallion, asking: “Do you know how many people tuned in when Apollo fought Rock?”

But Rocky doesn’t appear in the movie, and his absence is never explained. Which is quite strange considering how much influence he’s had on Adonis over the previous two Creed instalments.

Article continues after ad

Why is Sylvester Stallone absent from the new Creed?

Sylvester Stallone is absent from Creed 3 due to the actor being unhappy with the film’s storyline, and the dark direction the franchise is heading in.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Creed III screenplay is written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, from a story by Ryan Coogler, Keenan Coogler, and Zach Baylin. And the tale of a figure from Adonis’s past wanting revenge in the present is seemingly too negative for Stallone.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the star said: “That’s a regretful situation because I know what it could have been. It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would’ve taken it.

Article continues after ad

“It’s a different philosophy — Irwin Winkler’s and Michael B. Jordan’s. I wish them well, but I’m much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don’t want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness.”

Stallone is listed as a producer in the end credits, but in that same interview, he bemoans the situation, stating: “I’m not an executive producer on the Creed movies. [Director] Ryan Coogler is. [Star] Michael B. Jordan is. [Winkler and Chartoff’s] children are. Not mine. I’m the only one left out.”

Article continues after ad

Creed III is released this Friday (March 3) while you can check out our list of the Greatest Boxing Movies here.