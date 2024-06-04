Classic boxing anime that inspired Creed 3 now streaming on Netflix

An old but gold boxing anime that inspired Creed 3 has been added to Netflix, giving subscribers a chance to revisit the show.

Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting, a fan-favorite sports anime from the early 2000s, is now available to stream on Netflix in the US. All 75 episodes, and one epilogue, were quietly added to the streaming service’s library.

The original manga, Hajime no Ippo, goes back a few years more, kicking off in 1989. Created by George Morikawa, the story follows a young boxer, Ippo Makunouchi, who goes from high school athlete to holding several championships, with all the trials and tribulations in between.

The manga itself has always been hugely popular, cracking over 100 million copies sold as of July 2023. The adaptations have done well over the years as well, each installment getting a physical release on Blu-ray — the first time Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting arrived on DVD, there were 15 discs.

Alas, you don’t need to find space for such a collection now, since it’s right there on your Netflix dash. Coming out between 2000 and 2002 meant Hajime no Ippo was among an era where many were discovering the best anime ever for the first time.

One Piece and Naruto were just starting, and Spirited Away and Cowboy Bebop: The Movie arrived in theaters. Then you had re-runs of Dragon Ball Z, Vampire Hunter, Cowboy Bebop, and many more.

It was a golden period, and Hajime no Ippo definitely found some fans, since none other than Michael B Jordan drew from the show for Creed 3.

“There are artistic choices that were influenced by my passion for anime that we brought into the boxing and training sequences,” he told Total Film around Creed 3’s release. “With boxing anime like Hajime no Ippo, I really love the inner dialogue of what’s going on and happening in the ring from the characters.”

You can see for yourself now on Netflix. Check out our list of the best anime movies on Netflix for more streaming options, and if you want to stay sporty, our coverage on Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle will tell you why sports anime is truly having a moment.