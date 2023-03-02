Does Creed 3 have a post-credit scene? Boxing sequel’s ending explained

Creed 3 hits cinemas this week, but does the film have any post-credit scenes to set the stage for Creed 4? Read on to find out, as well as what Michael B Jordan says about a potential sequel.

Michael B Jordan – who plays the title character in the Creed movies – also makes his directorial with Creed III. The film finds Adonis Creed going toe-to-toe with childhood friend Damian Anderson. Played with brooding menace by Kang himself, Jonathan Majors.

We liked the film, awarding Creed III four stars out of five, and stating: “This is a very different kind of Creed movie – one where the drama outside the ring out-scores the bouts in it.”

Article continues after ad

But does Creed 3 feature scenes during or after the credits to put the future of the franchise in motion? Read on to find out, and BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Creed 3 have a post-credit scene?

No, Creed 3 does not have a post-credit scene. The movie also doesn’t have a mid-credit scene. Meaning when those cast and crew names names start scrolling up the screen, the movie is very much over.

The film itself does suggest where the series might be going should Creed IV happen. These movies love a rematch, with Creed III kicking off with a sequel to the brawl between Adonis Creed and Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew) from the first flick. So a follow-up fight between Adonis and Damian isn’t out of the question in Creed IV.

Article continues after ad

Adonis and Bianca’s daughter Amara also becomes interested in boxing during Creed III, meaning she could become the central character in a future film, should Creed IV want to explore the women’s side of the sport.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But while those storylines are set-up in the new film, they don’t form a part of any post-credit scenes.

Michael B. Jordan says more Creeds are planned

While speaking about the potential for a fourth Creed movie, Michael B. Jordan says it’s “for sure” happening.

“I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason,” Jordan told IGN. “But definitely expect other things around Creed for sure.”

So whether that’s a sequel, prequel, or spinoff, it looks like the Creed franchise will keep punching for the foreseeable future.

Article continues after ad

You can read our review of Creed III here, an explanation of why Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa isn’t in the movie can be found here, while our list of the greatest boxing movies of all-time can be read here.