The Exorcist: Believer has arrived in cinemas, and while Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil is back, can the same be said for Linda Blair as Regan?

As per the official synopsis for David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer: “Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter, Angela on his own.

“But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it’s a fresh take on the famed horror narrative, the movie features plenty of references to the 1973 original – but does Linda Blair make an appearance too? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Is Linda Blair in The Exorcist: Believer?

Yes, Linda Blair reprises her role as Regan – the young girl who was possessed in the original Exorcist – for Believer. However, her role is very small, as she only appears for a brief scene right at the very end of the movie.

Earlier on in the film, Chris explains to Victor (Leslie Odom Jr.) that she hadn’t seen Regan in years after writing a best-selling book about her experiences with possession. “She never forgave me for writing it – I never forgave myself,” Chris explains. “She went into hiding. She moved away. Even now, I don’t know where she is.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Universal Pictures

However, in the final scene, someone enters her hospital room, with Chris asking: “Victor, is that you?” Plot twist: it’s Regan. She crouches down and holds her hand, saying: “No Mom, it’s me.”

Although Blair did appear in the direct 1977 sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic, which was critically panned, the star famously didn’t return to the franchise for subsequent films.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Initially, it didn’t look like she was set to be involved in The Exorcist: Believer, taking to X/Twitter in 2021 to say: “To all my fans asking about my involvement in the new Exorcist reboot, as of now there has not been any discussions about me participating or reprising my role.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I wish all those involved the best and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character.”

However, Green later confirmed that Blair agreed to be a technical advisor on set, helping out with the young cast, including Lidya Jewett and Olivia O’Neill.

Speaking to Dexerto about working with Blair, the filmmaker explained: “She was apprehensive as anybody – as I was, as Ellen Burstyn was. Everybody was looking to know more before they signed on to anything because you can f*ck it up.

Article continues after ad

“My relationship with Linda began by just reaching out and saying, ‘I want to know you. I’m going to make an Exorcist movie, and I’d like you to be aware of that, and I’d like you to help me navigate the wellbeing of our young actresses, because I know you have opinions.’

Article continues after ad

“I didn’t even set out to make her a role in the film or anything like that. I just introduced myself and then we became friends. And then there was a point where she became a consultant for the kids and things evolved from there.

Article continues after ad

“It was an amazing experience introducing her to the young actresses, and getting the thoughts that she had and her talking to the parents about how to prepare for a role like this. It was really inspiring.”