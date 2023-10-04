The Exorcist: Believer is the first movie in a planned trilogy, meaning you might be wondering: does it have a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know.

When William Friedkin unleashed The Exorcist into the world in 1973, it changed the horror landscape and established its reputation as one of the, if not the scariest movie ever made.

There have been a number of sequels since, but while they’ve had their moments, none have matched up to the sheer terror of the original.

However, David Gordon Green – the filmmaker behind the recent Halloween movies – is here to take a stab at reviving the long-running franchise, starting off with The Exorcist: Believer. But does it have a post-credits scene?

Does The Exorcist: Believer have a post-credits scene?

No, The Exorcist: Believer doesn’t have a post-credits scene, meaning once the credits start rolling, there’s no need to stick around if you don’t want to.

Considering the movie is the first in a planned trilogy, set to be followed by The Exorcist: Deceiver, it wouldn’t have been totally out of place if the film did feature a post- or mid-credits scene.

However, David Gordon Green explained to Dexerto why he decided not to include one. “There were discussions of, ‘Do we do the big reveal as a post-credits scene?’ But this isn’t really that kind of movie to me,” he told us.

“We’re in a culture and a time of horror movies that are very specific, and I’ve been making the Halloween movies, which do fit into that mode of jumpscares and slasher and popcorn. But The Exorcist movies to me are quite a bit more grounded and clinical, and so they don’t really have a sense of humor. And I think that’s to its credit.

“I’m trying to take some of the popcorn elements out and give your brain something to process; give your heart something to connect with. More so than just a goofy, fun, scary night at the movies, let’s have you walk away thinking about something and give you spiritual perspectives that you may or may not have thought of before and contemplate what’s above and beyond.

“My ambitions are super lofty with this movie. And so sure, we talked about post-credits sequences and things that we’re trying to encourage people to consider [for the] trilogy that we have mapped out, but it just felt a little too cute for me.”

