M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass brings together David Dunn, Elijah Price, and Kevin Wendell Crumb to create a unique take on superheroes and villains in the real world — but is the movie a sequel to Split?

Back in 2000, Shyamalan directed Unbreakable, starring Bruce Willis as David Dunn, a seemingly run-of-the-mill man who has a secret. He survived a horrific train crash, and soon realizes he’s indestructible. Shyamalan released Split years later, which many thought was a standalone movie.

It focused on Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with dissociative identity disorder whose other personalities kidnapped young teens. Shyamalan later released Glass, bringing together characters from previous movies into one storyline.

But the question is whether Glass is officially titled as a sequel to Split. What are the correlations between the movies?

Is Glass a sequel to Split?

Yes! Glass is tagged as a sequel/crossover to Split and Unbreakable. It was also the last installment in the Eastrail 177 trilogy of Shyamalan’s movies.

Split tied the movies together following a cameo appearance before the credits. The movie focuses on Kevin as he navigates his multiple personalities. But one dominates all the others and pushes them to kidnap three female teenagers. By the finale, there are a few markers that tied Split to Shyamalan’s first movie.

Kevin’s many personalities are collectively known as The Horde, but one in particular exhibits superhuman style abilities, like growing in size and becoming invulnerable to damage: The Beast. At the end of the film, a reporter compares the events of the movie to another case from years ago about a man in a wheelchair. It then pans out to show David Dunn, who says his name was Mr. Glass.

It was a clear tie to Unbreakable, as Mr. Glass was the main antagonist of the earlier movie, making Shyamalan’s Glass a sequel to Split.

The cameo proves that The Horde, David, and Mr. Glass all exist within the same universe. Shyamalan explained he used Split as a way to introduce an original character from Unbreakable that was earlier taken out. It also allowed him to finally create a sequel to the movie as he intended.

In Glass, David is back patrolling the streets looking for The Horde. He rescues his latest victims and fights the Beast before being sedated and taken by Dr. Ellie Staple. At a mental hospital, David re-meets Mr. Glass and the Hord. The movie then escalated to a showdown between David and the two villains.

Glass is available to stream on Netflix, and you can watch upcoming new movie releases on streaming platforms.