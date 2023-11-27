What happened when Spider-Man met Invincible in the comics?

Image’s Invincible and Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man had an unexpected comic team-up, but will it make the jump to Prime’s series?

The Invincible mid-season finale leaves Mark at a surprising crossroads, but is it also setting up for a Spider-Man cameo?

The mid-season cliffhanger of Invincible doesn’t just set up Mark Grayson’s next big struggle; it puts the character at a very definitive point in the story. Mark’s next adventure sees him tour a multiverse, and that comes with a very surprising team-up.

In fact, Invincible makes his way to the 616 Marvel Universe in a surprise moment. It’s a shocking event written by series creator Robert Kirkman and marks the only time to date Invincible has met a Marvel hero.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it’s not yet known if a Marvel hero will be appearing this season, here’s what happened when Invincible met Spider-Man.

Invincible visits the Marvel Universe in Marvel Team-Up #14

2004’s Marvel Team-Up #14 was a landmark moment wherein Invincible found himself teaming up with Spider-Man. It happens after the maniacal Angstrom Levy throws Mark Grayson into other dimensions in Invincible #32 in an attempt to wear him down enough to kill him.

The second dimension Mark lands in is the 616 Marvel Universe, interrupting a fight between Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus. The two honestly hit it off pretty well. Even though the sarcastic Invincible pokes fun a little too hard at Marvel naming conventions, Spider-Man agrees to help him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics Spider-Man and Invincible have a rocky start, but they have the beginning of a great friendship.

Beyond that, there’s honestly not a lot to the meeting. Invincible has some great interactions with the Avengers and serves as a mouthpiece for longtime comic fans by saying he’s not surprised Peter wound up with someone like Mary Jane. Invincible honestly feels right at home in the Marvel Universe, which is why it’s a shame this is such a definitive one-off event.

After Spidey and Invincible take down Doctor Octopus together, the issue ends with Levy opening his next portal and Invincible heading onward to the next issue of his own book. To date, neither Spider-Man nor Invincible has referenced the adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Will Invincible meet Spider-Man in Season 2?

It seems unlikely that Spider-Man could appear, but there’s enough smoke that there may be a fire. The intrigue dates all the way back to the Invincible Season 2 teaser.

The short video, released in January 2023, features Allen and Invincible enjoying a meal. The scene is not in the series itself, but it is notable that Mark’s phone features what looks like the cover of Marvel Team-Up #14. Fans called out the production on the tease, and the crew naturally denied even knowing what it was.

Article continues after ad

Further throwing this into suspicion is Josh Keaton, who was revealed to have joined the cast with the first Season 2 trailer. It’s not yet known who Keaton plays in Invincible Season 2, but he’s a long-time Spider-Man voice actor.

Article continues after ad

Keaton voiced Spidey for 2008’s Spectacular Spider-Man series (a role he reprised for an Across the Spider-Verse cameo) and in multiple video games, including Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, Spider-Man: Edge of Time, and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

Article continues after ad

While a Spider-Man cameo does seem unlikely, it’s important to remember that Amazon and Marvel do have a partnership in the works. New series based on Silk and Spider-Man Noir are in the works for the Prime Video streaming service. With one foot in the door already, is it so unlikely that Marvel would agree to a noteworthy one-off cameo from the wall-crawler?

Article continues after ad

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 is available now on Prime Video. For more Invincible news, be sure to follow all of Dexerto’s coverage.