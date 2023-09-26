Ahsoka fans spot jaw-dropping Skywalker Easter egg on Baylan

Ahead of Ahsoka Episode 7, Star Wars fans have been taking a closer look at Baylan Skoll’s armor – and they’ve found a potentially pivotal Easter egg that links him to the Skywalkers.

We still don’t know a huge amount about Baylan. When he was in his 20s, he was part of the Jedi Order – but then Order 66 was executed, and he watched “everything he knew burn.”

However, he survived the great Jedi purge and went on to become a mercenary for hire; not a Sith Lord, but a contentious “Dark Jedi”, someone who wields the force out of anger, but with no delusions of grandeur.

We know this much: he knew Anakin before he became Darth Vader, and he was aware of Ahsoka Tano. Now, it appears Baylan may be hunting other Skywalkers.

Ahsoka fans spot Skywalker names on Baylan Skoll armor

On Baylan’s wrist, Star Wars fans spotted a list of names written in Aurebesh: Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie, R2D2, C3PO, and Ben.

Only Leia has been mentioned in the series, in an offhand comment by Carson Teva, but there’s been no sight or allusion to any of the other characters. Is this Baylan’s personal hit list, or were they his former allies? How does he know about Ben’s (Kylo Ren) birth, or is it in reference to Obi-Wan Kenobi? Fans have loads of questions, but it remains unclear whether we’ll get any answers.

“PEOPLE WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS!????? Is this like Baylan’s hitlist or something???? #Ahsoka Baylan knows about Luke Leia Han and even Ben!!!!” one user wrote. “Is this plot or is this artists working on the show having a little fun? Either way, it’s cool AF!” a second tweeted.

“This might just be VFX artists having fun… but also, could these names maybe be in order of the threat they pose. Luke and Leia being the greatest threat and little Ben Solo being the least,” a third wrote. “Baylan is one hell of a dedicated Skywalker family hater,” a fourth wrote. “Either Baylon has a hit list or that’s just a fun Easter egg, but hey that’s confirmation Ben Solo is around during this,” a fifth tweeted.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-6 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

